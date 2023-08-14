WESTERLY — Richard Lisitano, the new president of Lawrence + Memorial Healthcare, has a lot of good memories of Westerly Hospital.
Lisitano, who has spent his 37-year career with the Yale New Haven Health System, was part of a team that traveled to Westerly to evaluate the hospital when Yale New Haven was acquiring it in 2016.
He got to know the hospital and its staff pretty well at the time. He also started thinking of ways to make a good hospital even better.
“What were the opportunities, what could we grow programmatically here in Westerly,” was the group’s mission, he said. “I had the opportunity to come out quite a bit and spend time in the Champion Building and the Wells Building.”
Yale New Haven Health System includes five hospitals — Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial in New London, Westerly and Yale New Haven hospitals, several specialty networks and Northeast Medical Group, a nonprofit physician foundation with several hundred community-based and hospital-employed physicians.
Lisitano, 62, now has a more hands-on role in Westerly, in New London at L+M and within the VNA of Southeastern Connecticut. He succeeds Patrick Green, who recently accepted a position at UF Health Jacksonville.
“I’ll be spending all my time out in the New London and Westerly communities,” he said. He’ll have offices at both campuses and expects to be at Westerly on a weekly basis.
Lisitano also has moved up to become an executive vice president of Yale New Haven Health. He previously was senior vice president of operations at Yale New Haven Hospital since 2021 and has been employed at YNHH since 1986, when he started as assistant director of pharmacy.
Lisitano has been settling into his new position since July 17, getting to know staff, the workplace operations and the facilities within Lawrence + Memorial Healthcare.
“I’ve been busy meeting a lot of folks, there’s a great team of people here at Lawrence and Memorial and Westerly,” Lisitano said from his new, sparsely decorated office at Westerly Hospital. “It’s been kind of whirlwind but I’m enjoying it.”
During his time ascending the leadership ranks, Lisitano has built a record of contributions with Yale New Haven Health, including the growth of various service lines for urology, neuroscience, oncology, orthopedics and digestive health.
“Rich has an extensive background in transforming organizational operations across the health system,” Yale New Haven Health CEO and President Christopher O’Connor said. “His experience as a strategic senior operations executive reflects a reputation for consistently optimizing operations, improving performance and delivering sustainable financial results.”
A Connecticut native who lives in Guilford, Conn., Lisitano and his wife, Ann, have three adult sons.
He holds a master's degree of science from Ohio State University and a bachelor's degree of science in pharmacy from the University of Connecticut.
Lisitano is eager to get to work with not only running, but improving, the health system serving Westerly and southeastern Connecticut.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do and a lot of thought to figure out what’s next for the campus,” he said.
Soon after the Westerly Hospital acquisition, Yale New Haven set out to seize some key opportunities, Lisitano said.
“Early on we saw geriatric psychiatry as a big area of need in the community,” he said. The hospital opened an 18-bed in-patient unit for such patients. “It’s a beautiful facility for hosting that service. That’s gone very well here.”
The hospital also made a large investment in care of cancer patients with the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center over the past two years.
“We also built a very large urology program. We saw the operating rooms here as an under-used asset for creating community access to really cutting-edge surgical programs,” he said. The move has become a “center of excellence,” he said, offering a full spectrum of urological care for men’s and women’s health, cancer care and benign prostate disease care.
“It’s a great model, because it shows the benefit of being part of the health system,” Lisitano said. “You can get really world-class, comprehensive urological care without needing to leave this community.”
He said he has a lot of work to do in learning the needs of the community.
“I’m sure there are other things we could grow, and that’s a big part of our future — strategically growing and creating more access for care.”
The Yale New Haven Health System, he added, has a plethora of all the sub-specialties.
“Some may not make sense to bring down to Westerly and Rhode Island,” he said. “But now especially with technology, where we learned through COVID the ability to use telemedicine integrated with our electronic health record, it makes it very possible to bring some very niche specialists to bear in a remote community without having to move people,” he said. “There’s a lot of opportunity in that realm.”
The hospital employs 700 people, and the Lawrence + Memorial Healthcare delivery network employs 1,200, he said.
“Our employees are the community,” he said. “I’m a big believer in engaged employees and engaged medical staff.”
Westerly has a great and very engaged staff, he said, but in his experience, there’s always room for more.
“There’s always something we can do to improve the environment for our employees and medical staff,” he said. There’s also lots of room for program growth, he added.
“In our health system we’re all about delivering world-class care, and that is all about safety and quality. I can only get that done if I really engage staff.”
But, it’s also been a challenge since COVID to hire and retain employees, he admitted. It’s a national trend. The pandemic drove a lot of retirements and contributed to “burnout” among health specialists, he said.
“A huge challenge. We’ve done better in the past year. It’s definitely been a rebuilding year, and is something I’m particularly interested in,” the former clinical pharmacist said. “We have to figure out as an employer and a community how to get more young people interested in these jobs. They’re great jobs, it’s rewarding work.”
Earlier this year, the hospital launched a clinical observation program. High school students can apply and become familiar with the various jobs in health care and perhaps find an interest.
The hospital also added the da Vinci Xi Surgical System in 2021. It has long been a preferred approach for surgeons who provide urological care treating cancers, prostate enlargement, male infertility and kidney stone management. The machine is used for those applications in Westerly as well as for hysterectomies and many general surgical procedures, such as thyroid cancer removal, colorectal procedures, and hernia repair.
“It allows a surgeon to get unique approaches to the organ they’re trying to manipulate,” he said. “Through that approach it minimizes the amount of recovery time the patient needs. The incisions are very small.”
As for investment in cutting-edge technology, Lisitano says robotics is about 10% technology and 90% people.
“You need a very specialized staff of people to care for patients of robotic surgery,” he said.
The hospital also is welcoming a new neurologist and a new emergency department doctor, two of several key roles it plans to fill.
Lisitano also looks forward to getting out into the Westerly and New London communities and meeting people.
“Core to what we are is about the communities that we’re in,” he said. “Part of our mission is improving the health and wellness of the communities we serve. It’s fantastic to have an engaged community.”
He recognizes the region’s strong ties to Westerly Hospital.
“There’s a lot of passion for seeing excellent care delivered here,” he said. “I’m looking forward to partnering across the community on looking at how we improve health outcomes, how do we help with health care disparities? The only way you can tackle it is with partnerships in the community. I’m fundamentally very optimistic about what we can pull off here.”
Westerly Hospital will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2025, and Lisitano sees that as another opportunity.
“It’s a great time to come on board and meet the community and figure out how we can set the place up for success in the next 100 years,” he said. “As providers, we want to be the best, we’ve got a great institution and it’s important that we not just feel we’re the best, but that there’s very objective measurement that says we are. We’ll spend a lot of time delivering on that.”
