WESTERLY — After a hiatus due to the pandemic, Westerly Hospital’s Wednesday Wellness series is making a comeback. The series of lectures on health matters are free and include both limited in-person seating and an option to attend virtually.
All events will be held in the Henry J. Nardone Conference Room at Westerly Hospital, 25 Wells St., starting at 5 p.m. In-person attendees will be required to wear a mask.
On Nov. 30, Dr. George Turini, a urologist at Westerly Hospital, will present Understanding Bladder Health for Men and Women. Dr. Turini will discuss prevention and treatment of urinary symptoms that affect men and woman as they age.
On Dec. 7, Dr. Woo Lin Lee, medical director of pain management, will present, "Suffering from Back Pain?" Dr. Lee will discuss the causes of back pain and ways to treat symptoms.
On Dec. 14, Shelby Buck, a physical therapist, will present "Preventing Falls: Making your Home a Safer Place." Buck will present safety tips on ways to avoid falls at home and ways to improve balance.
To reserve a seat for one or more of the upcoming sessions, call 800-636-2824 or visit westerlyhospital.org/events.
To attend the meeting virtually, visit https://ynhh.zoom.us/j/98744733191?pwd=Z2tzMTR3b3Ezc1dyUzI5VlpNcXU2Zz09 with passcode 603136.
