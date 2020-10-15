WESTERLY — Westerly Hospital announced Thursday that it will restrict visitor access except under extenuating circumstances because of the rising incidences of COVID-19 in the area.
The restrictions, which were also implemented in the winter and spring, started at 6 p.m. Thursday. Exceptions to the policy will be made at the discretion of patient clinical teams. The hospital also announced it was suspending student clinical rotations.
"It is out of an abundance of caution with the safety of our patients and their families in mind that we have reintroduced our visitor restriction policy," said Patrick Green, president and CEO of Westerly Hospital, in a news release. "Although Westerly Hospital isn't currently caring for any patients with COVID-19, we want to limit potential exposure from members of the community who are visiting family. We must continue to do the things we know that work in containing the virus."
Green also pointed to mask-wearing, social-distancing and the frequent use of hand sanitizer as ways to slow the spread of the virus.
Visitor exceptions will be made for patients for whom end-of-life is imminent and patients with altered mental status or developmental delays.
The hospital encourages patients and family members to connect with each other through virtual means, including Skype, Zoom, FaceTime and telephone.
All visitors who have permission to enter the hospital will be screened for evidence of illness by the hospital's front desk staff. Should questions arise, front desk staff will contact clinical leadership for guidance. Approved visitors who are sick will not be permitted to enter the hospital.
According to the news release, hospital operations are unaffected and all services remain open and safe for patients. As per current protocols, patients who have an upcoming surgery or a procedure requiring general anesthesia will receive a COVID-19 test prior to their procedure.
— Dale P. Faulkner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.