WESTERLY — Westerly Hospital will hold a series of spring wellness programs. All events are free and will be held at 5 p.m. in the Henry J. Nardone Conference Room at the hospital, 25 Wells St. The series of programs includes:
- Tuesday, April 25, "A Safe Approach to Medication Management": Matt Amaral will teach the proper way to manage medications to reduce the risk of side effects and hospitalization.
- Tuesday, May 2, "Melanoma: Early detection, prevention and treatment": Dr. Matthew Austin will discuss sun-safe choices and tips for early detection of skin cancer by learning the ABCDE’s of melanoma when performing skin checks.
- Thursday, May 18, "Biliary Colic: The Elusive Culprit in Gallbladder Pain": Dr. Justin Gauthier will discuss gallbladder pain, difficulty in diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment options.
Registration is required. To register, visit WesterlyHospital.org/events or call 800-636-2824.
