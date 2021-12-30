WESTERLY — Due to concern regarding increasing community spread of COVID-19, Yale New Haven Health, the owner of Westerly Hospital, has announced extremely limited visitor access to patients at the hospital and its outpatient facilities. The policy change went into effect on Thursday.
The new policy, which the hospital system said was prompted by the omicron variant, includes visitation to inpatients, emergency department, outpatient surgeries and procedural areas. Those having procedures or operations will have to meet their loved ones outside to be picked up unless bedside instructions are absolutely necessary. In addition, only one support person will be permitted in obstetrics and pediatric patients will be permitted one guardian at a time. The policy applies to all of the hospitals in the Yale New Haven Health system, including L+M in New London.
Exceptions to the policy may be made at the discretion of the patient’s clinical team.
Per federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines, disabled people are allowed two assigned support people. These two support people cannot be at the bedside at the same time, however, support persons can be present 24 hours a day.
When a patient is imminently dying, two visitors can be at the beside. While the two visitors cannot swap or switch, they can be together at the bedside. The hospital encourages visitors to remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime and/or phone.
