WESTERLY — Westerly Hospital has forged an arrangement to tap into electricity from a solar farm in Smithfield.
Located an hour north of the hospital, a 28,000 ground-mounted solar panel farm is generating power for the hospital, resulting in annual savings of more than $400,000 through virtual net metering. The solar farm, operated by Kearsarge Energy, generates bill credits for every kilowatt-hour of energy produced. These credits are applied to Westerly Hospital’s electricity accounts with Rhode Island Energy.
“Participating in a community solar program enables us to be good stewards of our financial resources while also contributing to the growth of clean energy in Rhode Island,” said Patrick Green, president and CEO of Westerly Hospital.
Westerly Hospital is the first hospital to subscribe to Kearsarge Energy’s newest solar farm project, which will generate more than 14 million Kwh annually. The hospital is also the first Yale New Haven Health facility to benefit from solar energy.
The commitment to renewable energy sources at Westerly Hospital follows on the heels of Lawrence + Memorial Hospital’s installation of fuel cells on the hospital property last year.
— Sun staff
