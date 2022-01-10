WESTERLY — As the second anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 reported in Rhode Island looms less than two months away, the nurses of Westerly Hospital, who continue to treat patients who are sick from the virus, have one overriding request.
"Be kind," said Brittney Peruzzotti, a nurse in the hospital's emergency department, during a recent interview conducted electronically.
The hospital, like health care facilities throughout the country, recently reinstated visitor restrictions due to the high number of cases spurred by the omicron variant of the virus.
"Yelling at your nurse or your loved one's nurse over the phone does not help. We are doing the best we can," said Carrie Kenyon, executive director of patient care services at the hospital.
Although patients who have tested positive for the omicron variant tend to be less ill than those who contracted other forms of the virus, hospital employees continue to put themselves and those they are close to at risk through potential exposure to the virus.
"We see what is happening in the hospital and we try to share that we want to spend time with our families but we've been staying away from our families. We are giving up a lot to give a lot," Kenyon said.
The sense of alarm provoked by COVID-19 has worn everyone down, Peruzzotti said, adding that the new baseline sense of anxiety coupled with patients who are disgruntled with mask mandates and visitor restrictions can have a "depleting" effect.
But nurses check in with each other because they know that by taking care of each other they will be better suited to take care of patients. They also strategize ways to make life in a hospital during a pandemic more endurable for all.
"We say 'see kind be kind.' Pay it forward with kindness — the more you can show kindness to others, we are hoping that will come back to us and ultimately the community might be able to understand why we are doing it. We are seeing that if you approach it with kindness, they respond with kindness back, which is good because it is trying at times," Peruzzotti said.
Kenyon agreed that nurses help each other as well as their patients.
"We all support each other day in and day out and that is what gets us through, and then we are able to provide the care that we need to our patients," Kenyon said.
While omicron patients are generally not as ill as their counterparts were during earlier waves of the virus, Kenyon said other, non-COVID patients tend to be more acutely ill than in the past and there are more of them. "We don't know if that's because people delayed care because of COVID or not, but our census is high," Kenyon said.
As doctors learn more about COVID-19, it has become easier to treat patients, and hospital staff are slightly less nervous, said Gabriella Dawson, a nurse in the hospital's medical care unit. Now just three years into her nursing career, Dawson said the early days of the pandemic were frightening.
"At first it was very scary because we didn't know anything. It was the unknown. Every day you were walking into work scared," Dawson said as a wave of emotion washed over her.
The growing body of knowledge and protocols aimed at keeping patients and staff safe has helped immensely, Dawson said.
"I think now with the policies we have in place and being able to ask questions and get answers that we didn't have before, it is easier and it's comforting knowing you have your staff who you work with daily who have your back on everything. It's a relief almost," Dawson said.
Knowledge of the virus also makes it easier for nurses when they speak with patients who have contracted it, Peruzzotti said.
"Alleviating anxiety is huge for COVID patients. This time I feel confident in alleviating that stress. The acuity of COVID is less now than it has been. The severity of symptoms in the emergency department is less than we've seen previously. That's a reason for encouraging vaccines and a true testament to them working," Peruzzotti said.
Tia Haskins, a nurse in the hospital's intensive care unit, agreed that the evolving science is helping. "It was a learning curve. We feel a lot better now that we know how to treat these patients," Haskins said.
While COVID-19 has caused many nurses to leave the profession, Kenyon said a core group remains.
"We are all from this community. Our nurses stay at Westerly because we love this community and we love our hospital. We know a lot of our patients personally, so we want to do the best for them," Kenyon said.
There were 16 COVID-19 patients at Westerly Hospital and 62 COVID-19 patients at L+M Hospital in New London on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.