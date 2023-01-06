WESTERLY — The Westerly Hospital has been awarded re-accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists based on results of a recent on-site inspection of the hospital’s medical laboratory.
Westerly Hospital’s medical laboratory is one of more than 8,000 accredited facilities worldwide. Re-accreditation occurs every two years and provides assurance to patients that the hospital’s labs meet or exceed the CAP standards.
"CAP accreditation is a reflection of laboratory excellence and sets Westerly Hospital apart in its pursuit of excellence," said Dr. Victoria Reyes, chair of pathology at Westerly Hospital. “Our clinical and anatomic pathology laboratory provides timely, quality and accurate test results that are important to patients and physicians and inform clinical decision-making.”
During the accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. Inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
