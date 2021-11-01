NARRAGANSETT — Westerly Hospital's job fair has been rescheduled to Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at The Towers on Ocean Road.
The event was postponed from its original planned date last week due to a power outage caused by a wind and rain storm. Interested applicants should bring their resume and be prepared for an on-site interview.
Those who are interested in employment with the hospital but cannot the fair should contact shawn.morris@ynhh.org or call 401-348-3623.
— Dale P. Faulkner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.