WESTERLY — Westerly Hospital is prepared and expects to treat patients who are possibly infected with COVID-19.
“If they screen positive for travel history or we have clinical suspicions we’ll give them a mask and put them in a negative pressure room and have protocol and equipment to treat them and to keep our staff safe,” said Dr. Oliver Mayorga, the hospital’s chief medical officer, during an interview on Friday.
Most people who contract the virus will not require hospital care, Mayorga said. “Stay home and recuperate. In most cases you will fight it off,” Mayorga.
Most infections result in mild symptoms, including coughing and fever, though some can become more serious and lead to pneumonia. Older people, especially those with chronic illnesses such as heart or lung disease, are especially vulnerable. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.
Individuals who think they have the virus and who are experiencing mild symptms are advised to stay home and be sure to continue eating and drinking fluids. While sleep and rest is important remaining active also helps, according to recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ideally, Mayorga said, those who feel they may need hospital care or are unsure should call their personal physician. While the hospital prefers to be notified that a patient who is suspected of having the virus is coming to the hospital Mayorga said the facility is prepared to treat those who arrive without an advance call or are experiencing a medical emergency.
As of Thursday the hospital implemented its Level II visitor restriction, which includes a recommendation that those under the age of 18 not visit loved ones in the hospital. Those with a cough, fever, or other symptoms of a cold are also being asked to avoid the hospital. The state Department of Health, on Friday, made similar recommendations for nursing homes in the state.
The state Department of Health is serving as the gatekeeper for testing for the virus. Hospitals and doctors are working with the department and describing cases to determine if testing is warranted.
“They will tell us if someone can and should be tested,” Mayorga said.
Tests are performed on nasal and throat samples as well as upper and lower respiratory sputum. Samples are sent to the state DOH laboratory. Confirmatory testing is being done by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Results are considered “presumptive” if they still need to be confirmed by the CDC.
As of Friday, Westerly Hospital took a sample from one person suspected of having the virus. The sample tested negative.
The CDC advises cough etiquette including coughing and sneezing into one’s elbow as a means to prevent spread of the virus. The centers are also recommending avoiding large social gatherings and practicing “social distancing” or staying 3 to 6 feet away from others when in public. Individuals are also advised to wash their hands often with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Frequently touched surfaces and objects should be cleaned daily. Contact with those who have traveled to be places where outbreaks occurred is discouraged.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney and Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey are participating in telephone conferences being conducted periodically by the state Department of Health. Amy Gryzbowski, the town’s director of emergency management, is working closely with local and state officials. She said most of her work, to date, is focused on providing consistent messages to the public about the virus and precautions on how to avoid it.
People with general questions about COVID-19 can visit www.health.ri.gov/covid or call 401-222-8022, the COVID-19 hotline that the state health department as available to the public. After hours calls should be made to 211. Yale New Haven Health, which owns Westerly Hospital, has established a hotline that provides recorded information on COVID-19. The number is 203-863-4500. Information is also available on the hospital’s website at www.westerlyhospital.org.
