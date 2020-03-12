The Westerly Hospital is restricting all visitor access to the hospital “to ensure the safety of our patients, their families, our employees and our physician colleagues,” Patrick Green, the president and CEO, said in an email Thursday.
“We trust that the public will understand the importance of reducing the spread of the virus in any way we can,” he said. “Our goal is to keep the community safe while continuing to provide the care needed on behalf of the communities we serve.”
According to Green in the release, limited exceptions may be made at the discretion of clinical leaders at the hospital for occasions such as end-of-life care.
Yale New Haven Health, which Westerly Hospital is affiliated with, is offering a call center for anyone with specific questions about COVID-19. The call center can be reached Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 833-ASK-YNHH (833-275-9644).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.