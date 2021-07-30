WESTERLY — The Westerly Hospital has been recertified by the Joint Commission for its Acute Stroke Ready Hospital program to ensure patients presenting with stroke symptoms will be treated quickly and safely to prevent brain loss. Westerly was first certified in 2019 after implementing Yale New Haven Health’s Telestroke program, which provides 24/7 communication with stroke-trained neurologists.
As part of the recent recertification process, Westerly Hospital underwent an onsite review in May by Joint Commission experts in stroke. During the visit, the Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with related certification standards including program management, supporting self-management and delivering and facilitating clinical care.
