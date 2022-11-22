WESTERLY — Westerly Hospital has earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group in a biannual report card released recently.
The national distinction celebrates Westerly Hospital’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.
To ensure patient safety, all hospital staff, physicians and volunteers complete "high reliability" training adapted from the aviation and other high-risk industries. This past year, care teams at Westerly Hospital launched and participated in successful initiatives focused on reducing hospital-acquired infections and preventing patient falls.
“Providing high-quality and safe care to our patients is why we exist,” said Patrick L. Green, president and CEO of Westerly Hospital. “Our care teams are diligent in their efforts to ensure that our patients receive the greatest of care in a healing environment that puts safety and quality first.”
For Westerly Hospital’s full grade details and access to patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.