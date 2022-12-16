WESTERLY — The Westerly Hospital Auxiliary is holding its 38th annual Lights of Love campaign allowing community members to remember or honor a loved one while supporting the Westerly Hospital. A Love Light may be purchased in a loved one’s name in denominations of $5, $25, $50, $100 or more.
An outdoor tree lighting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m. at the Angel of Hope Garden on the hospital’s campus, 25 Wells St.
For more information or to request a donation form for Lights of Love, email Barbara Wright at ebwright@verizon.net.
— Sun staff
