WESTERLY — Town officials violated the state Access to Public Records Act when they missed a statutorily imposed deadline for responding to a request, failed to provide documents subject to the same request, and failed to properly invoke an assertion that some of the documents were exempt from disclosure due to attorney-client privilege, according to a recent decision from the state Office of the Attorney General.
The findings are contained in an Aug. 21 letter from state Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. The letter was written on Neronha's behalf by Kayla E. O'Rourke, a special assistant attorney general in Neronha's office. The town was given 10 business days from the date of the Neronha's letter to comply with multiple directives established in Neronha's letter and could face a lawsuit filed by Neronha's office or the resident who made the records request.
The case stems from a May 1, 2019, records request to the town by Jack Armstrong, a resident and former chairman of the municipal Planning Board. He requested communications between Director of Development Services Lisa Pellegrini and Nancy Letendre pertaining to Letendre's continued employment as the Town Council-appointed lawyer representing the Planning Board.
Armstrong also requested documents pertaining to the former Bradford Dyeing Association property from Jan. 1, 2019 to May 1, 2019; documents pertaining to a condominium development on South Drive from Jan. 1, 2019, to May 1, 2019; and documents pertaining to the municipal Comprehensive Plan and its preparation from May 1, 2018, to May 1, 2019.
The request sought documents sent to or from Pellegrini, Letendre, who is now the town planner, Town Manager J. Mark Rooney and real estate developers and their representatives. In addition to emails and other documents, the request also sought copies of text messages.
While serving on the Planning Board, Armstrong raised questions about the rules and duties of the town's planning staff, particularly the role of the director of development services. During an interview Friday, Armstrong said those concerns coupled with the departure of two town planners in a 15-month period contributed to his decision to seek the documents.
"This was the culmination of the environment and atmosphere that was going on while I was chair of the board ... It seemed that that was basically a toxic environment that these two planers lived under," he said.
Armstrong said he continues to be concerned that the town's job description of the development services director, and the authority the position has over the town planner is problematic because it conflicts with state law. While the town may have a need for the development services director position, Armstrong said the director cannot attempt to influence the planner's decisions or how they perform their duties.
Letendre was appointed town planner by Rooney. She was selected from a pool of five applicants that met criteria established for the position and received a unanimous recommendation from a screening panel, of members of the planning, zoning and architectural review boards.
Following Armstrong's initial request, the town extended the initial 10-day response time by an additional 20 days as permitted under the state Access to Public Records Act. On the last day of the deadline extension, the town gave documents to Armstrong on a flash drive. Armstrong reviewed the material he received and wrote to the town saying no texts or emails on town business from private servers was included on the thumb drive. He also asserted that memos, agendas and other documents were missing.
According to Neronha's letter, Armstrong was informed on June 13, 2019, by Town Clerk Donna Giordano, the town's designated APRA officer, that the town's response was complete. Later that same day, according to the letter, Giordano informed Armstrong that she had learned from Pellegrini that her department and the town's information technology department had "miscommunicated" concerning the contents of the flash drive and inadvertently failed to include the missing material cited by Armstrong.
On June 17, 2019, the town provided a second flash drive to Armstrong and informed him that 191 email communications were not provided "because they were between town staff and legal counsel for the town, and thus protected by the attorney-client privilege," according to Neronha's letter. Shortly after Armstrong filed a complaint with Neronha's office.
"Once they did start giving me stuff it was in dribs and drabs. They asserted that they gave me everything in one thumb drive and then they looked at it and obviously they had not complied with what I requested. Then they said 'we messed up,'" Armstrong said.
Neronha's office found that the town violated the statutorily imposed time frame for responding to document requests when it gave Armstrong the second round of material. The town also violated the APRA by either failing to provide Armstrong with texts or failing to state that it did not maintain the requested text messages.
Neronha gave the town until Friday to provide Armstrong with the texts or provide a sworn statement confirming the town does not have any of the type of text messages Armstrong requested. The town must also describe the search process used to look for the text messages. The search should include personal devices and accounts used for public business, Neronha's letter said.
The state Attorney General's Office also agreed with Armstrong's assertion that the town waived its right to assert some of the documents were exempt from disclosure due to attorney-client privilege because the town made the assertion after the deadline for responding to Armstrong's initial request. Neronha's letter also notes that "the town's supplemental submission to this office indicated that it subsequently came to believe that certain withheld records are actually not subject to the cited exemption."
The letter from Neronha also states his office questions whether some of the records that the town still maintains are exempt fall within the cited exemption.
"For instance it appears that a number of the withheld emails or certain emails within withheld email threads do not include legal counsel," the letter states.
The town is now required to provide Armstrong with the emails it withheld and if it continues to assert that some of them are exempt must provide those ones to the Attorney General's Office for review.
"... we expect the town to promptly turn over as many of the withheld documents as possible to [Armstrong] and to be judicious in determining whether it wishes to press its assertion that certain documents are exempt and articulating the good cause for the exemption not being waived," the letter from Neronha said.
The Attorney General's Office noted, in its letter, that upon finding a violation of the APRA the office can file a complaint in Superior Court requesting relief and that courts are required to impose fines of up to $2,000 against public bodies found to have knowingly and willfully or recklessly violated the records law.
Rather than file a lawsuit immediately, the Attorney General's Office said it would give the town 10 days to follow through on its directives and "address whether the violations found ... were knowing and willful, or reckless."
The Attorney General's Office also said it would give Armstrong 10 days after receiving the town's supplemental response to file a supplemental request if he believes he has still has not received a complete response to his initial request.
Rooney, Pellegrini, Giordano, Letendre, Town Attorney William J. Conley Jr., Deputy Town Clerk Mary Leblanc, and Marc Tate, the town's information technology director, did not respond to requests for comments for this article.
Armstrong has a right, under state law, to file his own lawsuit in Superior Court.
"I will keep all of my options open," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.