WESTERLY — The assistant town manager position in Westerly was filled this week by Melissa Davy, who most recently worked as EMS chief of the Westerly Ambulance Corps.
Town Manager Shawn Lacey hired Davy, and she began work Tuesday out of Town Hall.
Lacey said an initial pool of 45 applicants for the position yielded eight candidates who were interviewed by a panel of Town Hall department heads formed by Lacey.
Three applicants from that process appeared before a second department head panel for an additional interview round. Then the panel forwarded two finalists, one of which was Davy, to Lacey for the final selection.
“Her qualifications and the way she conducted herself in the interviews stood out to both interview panels,” Lacey said. “She has a strong personality and managerial background as far as supervision, a tremendous work ethic from what I’ve seen in my time knowing her, and I think she’ll be a good fit.”
Davy will serve in a managerial role between Lacey and various department heads.
“It could be Water and Sewer, Public Works, Planning and Zoning,” Lacey said. “I’m not doing it to circumvent my responsibilities by any means, but there’s a lot of issues, projects and things going on and to have an immediate and direct response to all those is certainly going to be beneficial.”
Last month, voters approved ballot questions allowing officials to eliminate the vacant positions of director of public works and director of developmental services, as well as any references to the roles in the town charter.
Lacey said he waited until after the November vote to fill the position because he wanted to be confident he wouldn’t be required by the charter to fill the two vacant positions.
The manager proposed the assistant town manager position during Town Council budget talks earlier this year, saying the assistant would be responsible for managing department heads.
“The position of assistant manager was budgeted to be filled as of July 1 of this fiscal year,” he said.
He said he envisioned the assistant town manager overseeing the land-use functions in the Department of Development Services as well as the work of the assistant superintendent of utilities, who manages the water and sewer departments.
Members of the former council said the position is needed to support the town manager job, which has seen expanded responsibilities with time. An assistant town manager position had been in place several years ago.
“It’s the same outline of responsibilities as a chief of staff,” Lacey said. “There was a chief of staff created in about 2006 that went to about 2012 and was filled by (former council president) Sharon Ahern.
“Chief of staff and assistant manager are along the same lines,” Lacey said.
A lifelong resident of Rhode Island, Davy began her career as a basic EMT in 1995 and obtained a paramedic license in 1998 before joining Alert Ambulance Service Inc. in Fall River, Mass., and Paramedic Systems in Bristol.
She joined South Kingstown EMS as a staff paramedic in 2002 and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2010. She also served as interim EMS director for a period of time.
“That was eye-opening to me, that I actually liked the administrative side of things,” she said. “But at that point in my career it wasn’t the right time for me yet. I didn’t have the skill set or the education at the time.”
But it inspired her decision to go back to school, and in April 2021 she received a bachelor’s degree in EMS administration from Columbia Southern University after graduating summa cum laude.
An opening for the EMS administrator job in Westerly drew Davy here from South Kingstown, she said.
“I was able to develop a lot of relationships from that that brought me on to the town side,” she said. It was there that Davy also first worked with Lacey, who was chief of police and head of Westerly’s public safety services.
Davy said that her EMS time in Westerly showed her how deeply-rooted people are in the community.
“It’s pretty unparalleled in the state of Rhode Island,” she said. “That is part of what really drew me in. I thought if people are so deeply-rooted here, there’s got to be something unique and special about this community that when people are born and raised here, they stay.”
With that in mind, Davy said that when the opportunity to move into the town administrative position came up, “I couldn’t not take a chance.”
Davy lives in North Kingstown with her husband, David Davy, a Cranston firefighter and paramedic, and the couple’s two teenage children, Samantha and Adam.
In Town Hall, she will work on the second floor, out of an office adjacent to Town Council chambers.
“I was fortunate that on my first day here, it happened to be the day all the department heads do their monthly reports, so I was able to meet all the department heads and get an overview of what’s going on in the town right now.”
