WESTERLY — A Westerly High School teacher has been suspended without pay and is facing a criminal charge after police said he used text messaging to retaliate against two paraprofessionals following complaints that led to his suspension in February.
Court and police records show that 42-year-old Edmund Hathaway, a Warwick resident and 17-year staff member at the high school, was charged Tuesday with one count of misdemeanor cyberstalking and cyberharassment. He was arraigned in 4th Division District Court Tuesday afternoon and entered a not guilty plea.
Hathaway was released on personal recognizance and signed a waiver forgoing a jury trial in the case, records show. Conditions of his release require he cease any contact with the alleged victim, remain off school properties and submit to a mental health screening as part of the pretrial phase.
School officials declined to comment, saying they could not talk about personnel matters.
A letter from Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau to Hathaway, obtained by The Sun through sources outside Westerly Public Schools, details the recent concerns that led to the criminal complaint and possible termination.
“On March 29, 2023, you sent text messages to two paraprofessionals at Westerly High School, each of whom had provided evidence that the Committee had relied upon to impose an unpaid suspension reflected in its decision of February 13, 2023,” the letter states.
According to documents available to The Sun, the Westerly School Committee had voted in executive session to suspend Hathaway for two days without pay following complaints of “misconduct” on Hathaway’s part. The documents did not identify what the misconduct was.
In returning to the school on Feb. 22 following his suspension, officials detailed in a letter continued performance problems, including failure to comply with conditions of his return including completion of webinars; failure to take part in a student’s individual education plan, or IEP, and related team meetings; failure to properly notify administration of an absence in accordance with policy; and failure to leave any lesson plans during a three-day absence from March 27-29.
Further, the letter indicates that on March 29 he sent messages to the paraprofessionals that included phrases such as “I see and hear EVERYTHING,” “Best be quiet,” and “Someone is a snitch and I will find out in court.”
The letter also alleges that in messages to other colleagues on the same day, he recommends they “tread lightly” and “choose wisely” when it comes to taking sides. He indicated that “Roger Stone is waiting for my call so he can notify Trump,” and proceeded to criticize his colleagues for their views.
“This solidarity crap is bs… see u at the next sc meeting hope ur smearing cause I sure as he double hockey sticks will be,” he is quoted as texting.
Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said police investigated based on the complaints made by one of the victims and determined that under Rhode Island statutes, the behavior fit the definition of cyberharassment. A warrant was obtained on Sunday, records show.
Hired in 2005, Hathaway worked as an instructor within the high school’s Business and Technology Education Department prior to the recent suspension. The letter says that Hathaway’s employment status with the district will be reviewed before the Westerly School Committee in executive session during a pre-termination hearing on Thursday evening, at which time Garceau is expected to recommend Hathaway’s termination.
While the School Committee must prepare for the executive session, Hathaway could request the discussion be held in open session if he chooses.
To comply with laws set forth in the Teachers’ Tenure Act, Garceau is expected to recommend he be suspended without pay until Sept. 1, 2024, at which time he will be terminated. The position would, as a result, be deemed “vacated” so officials could seek a permanent replacement.
