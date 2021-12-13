WESTERLY — Warmth and good feelings emanated from a driveway on Woody Hill Road on Monday morning despite a chill in the air, a vibe that grew out of a meeting between students in a Westerly High School construction class and the little boy for whom they recently built a bus shelter.
The students arrived at about 7:30 a.m. in a van driven by their teacher, Dan McKenna. They were there to meet Ryder Killam, a 5-year-old who was born with spina bifida and uses a wheel chair for mobility. Of course Ryder knows one of the class members well, his brother Brent.
"This is who we did it for guys and girls. This is why we did it," McKenna said as Ryder met the members of the class.
The bus shelter, which is Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, was designed by Mason Heald, a class member who took the work on as his senior project.
"It was a big learning stretch because I had never designed anything before," Heald said.
Heald worked out the design using computer assisted drafting equipment. Along the way he consulted with the Killams to make sure he was on the right track. In addition to Heald and the other students who visited the Killams on Monday morning, two other groups of students also helped with the construction. "It was pretty fun. I didn't know what I was doing half the time, but I was able to get through it. The team work was definitely the best part — everyone working together," Heald said.
Heald also designed a sign that reads, "Ryder's Bus Stop," that is attached to the shelter, which has two windows, a shingled roof, and an electric heater, that Ryan's parents added. An inflatable plastic "Grinch" on the roof provides a seasonal touch.
The class, which teaches basic building skills, is part of the high school's Career and Technical Education program. The program provides several opportunities for students to learn skills with real world job applications. Other opportunities include Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, Arts Design, Culinary Arts, and four others.
"This was design to final product and delivery. It's the best we could have asked for. It's really what these programs should be about," said Michael Hobin, Westerly High School principal.
Hobin and Vice Principal Kevin Cronin, who coordinates the school's Career and Technical Education program, were also on hand Monday.
"I love these kind of projects because its shows the students their skills and how they can help people and, hopefully, it will inspire them in their adulthood," Hobin said.
Nikea Killam, Ryder's mother, said she was blown away by the skill and generosity shown by the students. Ryder, she said, cannot find enough time to spend in his shelter.
"He makes the nurses he has come out here and blow bubbles in there with him. It's like a fort," Nikea Killam said.
The community effort went a little beyond what McKenna and his students did. One of McKenna's former students, who has his own landscaping company, used his truck to deliver the shelter from the high school to the Killams for free.
The Killams' neighbor across the street used his backhoe to help position the shelter at the proper angle just off the driveway and a cement passage way that Ryder uses to roll down to the shelter in his wheelchair.
McKenna's students have made lots of picnic tables that are used at town parks and all of the lifeguard stands at the two town beaches. They did not have to think twice when Tim Killam asked if a bus shelter for Ryder might be possible.
"We were contacted by Mr. Killam several weeks ago to possibly take on this endeavor. We do many projects like this throughout the community so our response was, 'Absolutely,'" McKenna said.
Tim Killam put a message on Facebook looking for a bus shelter for Ryder in September. He eventually found one on the social media platform's Marketplace but it was not large enough to accommodate both Ryder and an adult. Eventually Tim Killam contacted the high school. The shelter has received lots of attention with state-wide television news stations doing stories on it.
On Monday morning a camera crew from NBC national news took video footage.
"When this arrived it was like, wow. I was super shocked," Tim Killam said. "I'm really glad for the program. These kids deserve the attention — they did a really good job. I hope it helps the program."
Brent and Tony Killam, Ryder's brothers, both greeted the family's guests on Monday and helped send Ryder off to another day of school when his bus arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.