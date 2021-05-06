WESTERLY — A 17-year-old Westerly High School student was charged Wednesday afternoon after police said the student was in possession of a 3½-inch knife.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the arrest, which occurred around 1:30 p.m., was made after officers and staff received information that the 17-year-old had the knife at school. The teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and the case was referred to Rhode Island Family Court as a juvenile matter.
The police and school officials both said no threat was made, no lockdown was required and there was no danger to the school community.
Rumors of the arrest and the possible presence of a gun spread quickly on social media Thursday after the wording of charge, §11-47-60, was reported by a different local media outlet. In Rhode Island, the charge reads “possession of a firearm on school grounds” but under the statute, a person can be charged based on the presence of weapons other than a firearm, including such items such as a knife or brass knuckles.
— Jason Vallee
