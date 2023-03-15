WESTERLY — It was Pi Day and several of the Westerly High School drama students involved with this year's spring production — the school edition of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" — were chuckling about the coincidence as they gathered in the school auditorium before for rehearsal.
A rehearsal for the play — featuring music and lyrics by the late, great Stephen Sondheim from an adaptation by Christopher Bond — that includes scenes in Mrs. Lovett’s infamous pie shop, a song called “Worst Pies in London" and is based on a vengeful barber and a resourceful pie shop owner taking place on the same day set aside to celebrate the mathematical pi was silly and it was clearly not the not the first time that the teenagers enjoyed the laugh.
Once they settled into their seats, however, the young actors and crew members — known as the Westerly Stagedogs — along with Ryan D. Zemanek — their drama teacher and the show's director — the laughter subsided and one by one, the students talked about the play, their roles in the production, and the experience of working together on such a dark and daunting musical.
"We do the dark so well," said 17-year-old Senior Kendyll Gaccione, a Stagedog veteran who plays the part of Mrs. Lovett, the pie-maker. While the role is "definitely a challenge," Gaccione said, it's also "a lot of fun."
"The play is so unique in so many ways," Gaccione added. "I know a lot of people have probably seen the movie with Johnny Depp, but this is different, and whatever takes place on our stage will never be seen again the same way."
"The play does have a bunch of surprises," said Zemanek. "It's non-traditional."
Dylan Tallardy, the 15-year-old sophomore who plays the role of Sweeney Todd, agreed with Gaccione about the challenge of the play, and of playing such an intense and villainous role.
"It's actually hard to describe," said Tallardy.
"But he understands it and he gets it," said Zemanek. "Todd has such a range ... such explosions of energy and vitality and psychosis ... and Dylan's got it. He has met the challenge.
"And the play is a challenge, it's exceptionally challenging," Zemanek added. "But I felt we had the talent and I am right."
"From the students who came to our one-day marathon set-painting session all the way to our lead actors," Zemanek writes in the program notes. "I am extremely proud of each and every one of them."
Seventeen-year-old senior Dominick Lombard, who plays the role of Sweeney's friend, Anthony Hope, said he's enjoying playing the role and of "stepping into a new character."
"It's really a change of pace," said Lombard, who also plays another role — a visitor in the asylum — and directs a few scenes in the play. "Anthony sees the bright side of things and being in a world with so much darkness sees the upside."
Zemanek said he asked Lombard to direct all the "Pirelli" sequences in the play, which opens in a "modern asylum for the criminally insane."
"It gave me a new perspective being on the other side," said Lombard. "It's been a great opportunity. I'm proud and happy."
Kelsey Gabriele, also a 17-year-old senior, said her character, Beadle Bamford, is the most mentioned character in the play yet "deep down, one of the most underrated."
"He's a cynical man of law," she added, "and a sidekick to the judge."
Gabriele, who has been acting on stage for much of her life, echoed a sentiment mentioned by several of the other actors. Being part of the "Sweeney Todd" crew, she said, "has been a great experience and it has grown my love for theater."
"We are one big great family," Gaccione added.
Eric Towne, 17, a senior who plays Judge Turpin, said his role "is a very different character with a lot of layers."
"He's a real bad dude with a lot of flaws," he said, "and he's incredibly arrogant."
"This is Eric's first time in a singing role," Zemanek interjected. "We didn't know he could sing and he can sing ... he can actually sing."
"This is a very complex play," said junior Caitlyn Pucci, 16, the stage manager for "Sweeney Todd." "There are a lot of moving parts and it can be stressful. But everyone is helping and I am definitely not doing this alone."
"It's been a big commitment," she added, "and I know there will be a big payoff."
Alaina Tripp, a 16-year-old junior who, as a member of the ensemble, plays a Londoner, said it's been "cool participating" in the show and "a lot of fun to explore" her character.
Sophomore Amy White, 15, plays Johanna Barker, a character she describes as "a damsel in distress" at "first glance."
"I love her," said White. "She is searching for a way out of captivity and she sees the light at the end of the tunnel."
"I like playing the comedic relief," put in junior Cadence O’Neil, 17, who plays Adolfo Pirelli, the inspiration for (and presumably the initial filling of) Mrs. Lovett's meat pies. "It's a fun part, and we need the comedy, since the play is quite dark."
Fifteen-year-old Freshman Natalie Francese said her character, Tobias Ragg, is "the kindest person in the show."
"He may be stuck with Pirelli but he shows kindness and he helps. He wants to protect Mrs. Lovett."
Sophomore Avery Rojas, 16, a member of the ensemble, said her first year as a Stagedog has been "really nice."
Sadie Howell, 14, a freshman who plays the role of Beggar Woman said being involved with the play, her first, has been "really fun."
"I feel like everyone has really welcomed me," she said.
Zemanek said Sadie's father, Andrew Howell, the music director for the Chorus of Westerly, is serving as special musical consultant and music director for the show.
"He has given us a great deal of insight," said Zemanek, who says in program notes that in order to facilitate many of the set changes and provide some exposition for the audience, "Sondheim includes a sort-of Greek chorus made up of the ensemble Londoners. Our chorus is instead made up of the patients, doctors, and visitors who tell the tale."
For Gaccione, performing in her final play as a member of the Westerly Stagedogs is bittersweet.
"It's going to be hard to leave," she said. "This is a community like no other. It's a special place."
Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" takes place Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 at 1 p.m. in Babcock Hall Auditorium, Vose Street entrance, Westerly.
