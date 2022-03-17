WESTERLY — The students gathered in the small room inside Babcock Hall Monday afternoon were not in science class, but they were discussing the story of a strange, man-eating, ravenous plant.
The high-schoolers, all members of the Stage Dogs — Westerly High School's acting troupe — were taking turns describing the characters they play in this weekend's production of "Little Shop of Horrors" and sharing comments about the play itself.
"It's curious," said Freshman Dylan Tallardy, 14, who plays the lead role of Seymour, the nerdy kid who works for Mushnik, the Skid Row florist, and has a major crush on Audrey, a fellow employee.
"Otherworldly," said Nina McGuire, an 18-year-old senior who has been acting since she was a fifth-grader and plays Voice of Audrey II, Seymour’s favorite plant.
"It's funny yet disturbing," said senior Margaret "Wren" Tetlow, who plays Chiffon, one of the five waifs in the dark musical comedy that features a sadistic dentist and a demanding, people-eating plant named Audrey.
Junior Dominick Lombard, who plays Orin, the dentist, called his character "maniacal."
"It's very different," he said, "but fun to play."
"It's strange and interesting," said Lila Pinto, a sophomore who plays Audrey, the other lead, in the play based on the cult classic film by Roger Corman.
"It's unexpected," added junior Kendyll Gaccione, who plays Ronnette, another of the waifs.
"The waifs are the heart of the show," said Director Ryan Zemanek, who was leaning on a desk next to Music Director Sarah Ferry and listening to the students as they bantered, laughed and shared their thoughts. "They tie the show all together."
"They're the manifestation of the malevolent power of the plant," Zemanek said with a smile, a representation of the more sinister aspects of the story.
It may certainly be a love story with definite leading roles, he added, but the waifs, instead of just serving as sort of a Greek chorus, have a leading role too.
"We've even added some scenes for them," he said.
"Chiffon is very aggressive," said Tetlow about her character, one of the waifs, "but in a childish way."
"And my character is unpredictable," added Gaccione about her waif. "I think the audience will get a kick out of it."
Senior Max Palmer, who plays Mushnik, the owner of the "run-down" florist shop, agrees about the humorous aspects of the play.
Mushnik may be a "grumpy old man," said Palmer, who is performing in his first production with the Stage Dogs, but with his Yiddish accent, and his efforts to convince Seymour to work for him, "He's pretty funny."
Senior Brandon Tallardy, making his fourth appearance on the Westerly High School stage, said he plays a number of roles in the play that has what Zemanek describes as "a long and storied tradition," beginning with the "B-movie tropes of the 1950s and '60s."
But in addition to playing the roles of Bernstein, Snip, Luce, Wink and Martin the Derelict — a sleazy opportunist, who serves as "the embodiment of evil and corporate greed" — Brandon, the older brother of Dylan, said he was also given another role for the school's spring production.
"I was given the role of assistant director," he said with a smile. "It's given me a whole new perspective and I've learned so much."
Brandon, who plans to work toward a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at the University of Rhode Island beginning next fall, described the play as "exhilarating."
"We weren't planning on doing 'Little Shop of Horrors' initially," said Zemanek. "But the students came to me and said they wanted to do something more challenging."
"This play is very much more challenging," he said, or, as he notes in the program, "Little Shop of Horrors" is a "deceptively complex show."
"We tried to involve as many students and departments as possible, Zemanek said, pointing out that the school's cosmetology students are doing makeup for the show, the set was built by students and the costumes were designed and made by students.
"The students have definitely risen to the occasion," he said. "They've worked very hard."
"We wanted to be able to say, 'We did 'Little Shop of Horrors' when we were seniors in high school,'" said McGuire, who plans to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York after graduation.
Palmer, the senior who plays Mushnik, said he's been impressed by the talent of his fellow students.
"Can I just say that the improvements in the singing and musicianship is insane," said Palmer, a percussionist and singer who has sung for the Westerly High School Choir for four years and the Chorus of Westerly for three.
"And you've developed your acting chops as well," said Ferry, the music director, with a smile.
"This show is actually a testament to to Mr. Zemanek and Ms. Ferry," added Brandon.
"Yeah," added McGuire, "we've made our own kind of family here ... we love everyone and we'll miss everyone."
"I'm very proud of them," said Zemanek. "I hope everyone comes out to see what talented kids we have here."
"Little Shop of Horrors" will be performed in the Babcock School auditorium on Friday and and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
