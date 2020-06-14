WESTERLY — Some gathered in their backyards with friends and family members, others watched from the comfort of their homes, and many opted for the closest thing to a normal commencement ceremony in the time of COVID-19 — a communal watch party Sunday night at the Misquamicut Drive-In Theater.
They were all watching the same thing — a video presentation to mark the Westerly High School Class of 2020's completion of their course of studies and the move into the next phase of their development. The virus made the traditional in-person gathering on Augeri Field unsafe, prompting students, teachers and administrators to develop a different kind of program that celebrated the class' achievement while following social distancing guidelines.
"We tried to duplicate the traditional ceremony as much as we could and give them an experience and a fun night that they'll remember," said Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin during an interview as students and their families arrived to the drive-in.
Most students at the drive-in wore their caps and gowns, some opting just for the caps. Some families participated in a vehicle decorating contest. The video included speeches from the class president, superintendent of schools, Hobin, the class valedictorian and salutatorian, and a member of the Class of 1970. While some of the traditional music program was omitted, three students sang the National Anthem in the video. A photograph of each member of the class individually and with members of their families was also included.
Maya Champ, the class valedictorian, challenged her peers to rise above disappointment and anger brought on by the pandemic and its effect on their senior year. Instead, she encouraged reflection on a lifetime of education and their entire Westerly High School experience.
"I try to remember these little things — whipping into the parking lot just as the 7:15 bell rang, crossing the long route just to see a friend passing the opposite way, eating lunch in our favorite teacher’s class to avoid the cafeteria — and overcome any feelings of hatred and self-pity," Champ said.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of proms, dinners and other celebrations, but through it all Champ called for perspective.
"Despite our regrets, we must continue to think positive, because our thoughts become our words. Our words become our actions. Our actions become our values. Our values become our destiny," she said.
Hobin's remarks to the class employed a literary theme. He recalled Charles Dickens' "A Tale of Two Cities," and its well-known,"It was the best of times. It was the worst of times," line and noted its application to these days of COVID-19.
"For some of our students and our families, the last few months have seemed like the worst of times. Who would have ever imagined how our lives have remained so uncertain in the last few months? For others, the last few months have helped families reconnect over shared dinners and board games and most of us have slowed down from the daily hustle of our lives. Some family bonds have never been stronger," Hobin said.
The principal also referred to two other books with relevance in the current climate.
"In English class, many of you have read '1984,' a warning about governmental power left unchecked. In history many of you have read excerpts of 'Uncle Tom’s Cabin,' the novel by Harriet Beecher Stowe that stirred America’s soul," Hobin said.
With their lessons learned to date, the class members will now write the story of the rest of their lives, Hobin said.
"The chapters are yours to fill with divergent experiences and tales of success. Your fortitude will serve you well in the future. May the chapters ahead of you be full of adventure, ambition, good fortune and great characters. This was not how the final chapter of high school was supposed to end. However, I am really looking forward to reading your sequel. Here’s to it becoming a bestseller," Hobin said.
The class salutatorian, Abigail Turano, discussed the value of hard work, a lesson she said was reinforced by her chemistry teacher, Matthew Hooper, when he told her, "You don’t need to be a genius to pass advanced placement chemistry, you just need to know how to work hard."
Turano said she used those words to focus on her work and the effort, not the results, as a mantra and encouraged her classmates to consider a similar approach to life regardless of whether they continue their studies in a classroom or follow other pursuits.
"Be fearless in the pursuit of your goals. If you do not believe in yourself and your ability to accomplish anything you set your mind to, how can you possibly expect anyone else to?" Turano said. "Take a risk, the kind of risk in which the outcome is uncertain yet you are not afraid of failure. Push your limits, the kind of push that makes you uncomfortable at first but ultimately fosters your growth as a human being committed to lifelong learning."
Keynote speaker Brian Crandall, a member of the Westerly High School Class of 1994, asked the graduating students to remember where they came from.
"If there's one thing I ask of you going forward, other than telling this speech was awesome, it's that you don't take the people in your life for granted ... whether it's your parents who've supported you and maybe paid a bill or two, grandparents, siblings, friends," said Crandall, a television news reporter for NBC 10.
Life is unpredictable, Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said. When terrible things happen, such as pandemics, wars, terrorist acts, and sudden deaths, finding a glimmer of optimism can be challenging, he said.
"When faced with adversity, disappointments, uncertainties, we always have choices. We can choose to dwell on how unfair a hand of cards we’ve been dealt. We can wallow, we can be angry, we can feel sorrow for ourselves, we can let bitterness or fear overwhelm and consume us. Or we can hurt for a bit, because we have every right to, and then we can determine to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, and then make the best of what remains," Garceau said. "We can be grateful for what it is that really sustains us, our families, our friends, our health, and we can remain hopeful for the promise of better days to come."
