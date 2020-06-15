Summer Marie Ahern D
Brooke Lyn Algiere
Davide Brian Allen D
Ashley Rose Amato *D#B+
Madison Delane Araujo
Judea-Jon Borja Camacho Balmonte +
Dawson Joseph Barrese
Maxwell Steiner Bentley
Marissa Juliette Berardo *#
Thomas Anthony Bertsch *#
Katelyn Rose Blackwood
Marie Naomi Blackwood *D#
Jack Benjamin Bowdy*#
Adrienne Rose Bowen *D#
Tyree Raimundo Brooks B
Tabitha Rose Brown
Nathaniel Sebastian Burge
Blake Alan Busch #B
Jessica Lin Calabrese #
Janna Lauren Virginia Califf
Miranda DoRego Carreiro HD#
Jacob Paul Castagnaro
Jordynn Lily Celico *CD#B+
Maya Kate Champ *CD#B+
Jackie Chen B
Talia Rose Chiaradio
Sydney Isabelle Churchill
Rocco Romeo Cillino *#
Kyle Christopher Cioffi *D#B+
Gianna Elizabeth Colao *D
Rebekah Frances Collins
Carmelo Vincenzo Coombs
Christian Alexander Costa #
Anna Francesca Cozzolino *#
Fallon Lee Denning D
Lexus Brooke Diess
Michelle Anna May Doucette
Anthony Alfredo Durante
William Anthony Durfee
Nia Rae Dussault
Maryann Leslie Elliott D
Rhianna Marie Entwistle
Decio Marchese Eoanou
Jayden Knutson Fagre
Stephen John Falck
Aiden Benjamin Faubert
Tyler Michael Faubert
Sydney Grace Federico *CD#B+
Isabella-Marie Lynn Fernandez
Jessica Nicole Ferraro *D#B
Jillian Ashley Ferraro *D#
Michael Anthony Fiore *D#
Ryan Robert Fister *#
Olivia Lauren Frenze
Joseph Anthony Fusaro *D#
Nicolas Joseph Fusaro
Natalie Madison Gabriele *#
Julia Yvette Garro *D#
Daisy Catherine Gates *CD#B
Scott Justin Gencarelli
Troy Anthony Gencarelli
Luke Arthur Gentile
Mark Anthony Gervasini, Jr. M
Michael David Goldberg
Mitchell Kenneth Gomes
Aidan Raymond Haskell D
Aasha Renee Hauser *#
Aaron Vidigal Healy D#B
Timothy Edmund Hence HD#
Peter Christopher Henry
Ulises Esteban Hernandez, Jr.
Cheyenne Grace Hill
Mitchell Robert Hopkins
Mitchell Douglas Hudson
Michael Angelo Imbriglio IV *#B
Ryan Benjamin Imbriglio *#B
Ryan Patrick Imhof *#
Chaos Athena Infante
Salvatore Daniel Intrieri
Alex Henry Jones
Peyton Jordan Jones #
Aldo Alexis Juarez B
Seth Andrew Kadar *#
Scott Edward Keefe
Aaron Joseph Keegan
Xavier Martin-Paul Kelley
Ryan Matthew Keniston
Jared Ralph Keszyinki
Jeremy John Kolesar
Alexander David Labbe
Trent Michael Lamb
Anna Grace LaQuerre
Brandon Lund Larossa #
Georgina King Ling Lau *D#B+
Kelly Lau *D#B+
Nicholas Lorenzo Lauzon *D#
Brianna Karlina Lebron
Merissa Jane Letizio D
Michael Christopher Lind
Noah Alexander Lowenstrom
Jensen David Lund *D#
Veronica Lupinacci DB
Colby Daniel Makin *# M
Theora Kay Manning B
Kylee Anne Marley HD#B
Olivia Camilla Marsh *D#
Isabella Grace Martino *CD#
Derek Thomas Mason M
Brendan Xavier McAteer *
Carly Lynne McGill D#B
Adrian Antonio Medina M
Aaryanna Jasmine Montgomery
Alex Thomas Morgan
Chas Robinson Morgan
Ava Michelle Morosini #
Marcus George Morrone
Patrick Smith Murphy
Glerysmar Nieves Rodriguez B
Nathaniel Richard Ober
Jacob Joseph Bianco Ornburn D
Samantha Carol Pagliusi *D#
Juliette Elena Pagliuso-Plunkett *#
Noah Tyler Pangelinan
Gabriella Francesca Paterno *#B
Trinity Patricia Patton
Philip Aldo Pedersen*#
Derek Pena+
Sean Colden Rafferty *D#B+
Jordyn Alexis Raymond
Sebastian Volkmar Reisch *D#
Natalie Jean Rekstis *D#B
Joshua Noah Restelli H#B
Molly Sherrill Ridler *
Sophia Evelyn Righter H
Tyler Christian Rodriguez
Evelyn Yesenia Nájera Romero
Joshua Randal-Thomas Rossi
Kaitlyn Nadia Rumsey D
Katheryne Anne Marie Ryan
Hailee Jane Saieta
Andrew William Salama HD#
Emory Elijah Salaun *D#B
Alreno Morice Sebastian, Jr.
Annaliese Blakely Seibel *D#B+
Nico Salvatore Serluca
Finnegan Crueger Shadoian *
Jackson Thomas Shaffer H#
Noah Raymond Silva *C#
Elizabeth Claire Silvestri *D#
Emma Elizabeth Stahl D
Emma Louise Stratton
Spencer Albert Svihla *#
Aaron Michael Tallardy *D#
Aidan Joseph Towner M
Tyler Joseph Travis H
Abigail Katherine Turano *#B+
John Joseph Turo
Julia Crowley Turo H#
Nicholas West Turo
Breanna Nicole Tutt
Malikai Jivan Tutt
Koby Alexander Varas
Santino Armando Vernieri D
Ashley Lynn Verno
Hannah Marie Vetelino B
Sydney Lynn Walker *
Connor Louis Warner
Jackson Duryea Wheeler *B
Brandon Riley White
Colby Scott Winters
Rachel Olivia Zabel *D#
Liqin Zhu
KEY
National Honor Society *
Rhode Island Honor Society H
Class Council Member C
Achieved Distinction on Senior Exhibition Project Paper & Presentation D
Top Ten Graduates +
Honors all four years #
Military Recognition M
Seal of Biliteracy B
