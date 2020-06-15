A group of Westerly High School Class of 2020 graduates gathers for a quick photo Sunday evening, June 14, 2020, prior to the showing of a pre-recorded COVID-10 compliant graduation video at the Misquamicut Drive-In Theater on Atlantic Avenue. The video, also available for home via live-streaming, was designed to provide a semblance of the traditional ceremony normally held at Augeri Field. | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun.
A group of Westerly High School Class of 2020 graduates gathers for a quick photo Sunday evening, June 14, 2020, prior to the showing of a pre-recorded COVID-10 compliant graduation video at the Misquamicut Drive-In Theater on Atlantic Avenue. The video, also available for home via live-streaming, was designed to provide a semblance of the traditional ceremony normally held at Augeri Field. | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun.

Summer Marie Ahern D

Brooke Lyn Algiere

Davide Brian Allen D

Ashley Rose Amato *D#B+

Madison Delane Araujo

Judea-Jon Borja Camacho Balmonte +

Dawson Joseph Barrese

Maxwell Steiner Bentley

Marissa Juliette Berardo *#

Thomas Anthony Bertsch *#

Katelyn Rose Blackwood

Marie Naomi Blackwood *D#

Jack Benjamin Bowdy*#

Adrienne Rose Bowen *D#

Tyree Raimundo Brooks B

Tabitha Rose Brown

Nathaniel Sebastian Burge

Blake Alan Busch #B

Jessica Lin Calabrese #

Janna Lauren Virginia Califf

Miranda DoRego Carreiro HD#

Jacob Paul Castagnaro

Jordynn Lily Celico *CD#B+

Maya Kate Champ *CD#B+

Jackie Chen B

Talia Rose Chiaradio

Sydney Isabelle Churchill

Rocco Romeo Cillino *#

Kyle Christopher Cioffi *D#B+

Gianna Elizabeth Colao *D

Rebekah Frances Collins

Carmelo Vincenzo Coombs

Christian Alexander Costa #

Anna Francesca Cozzolino *#

Fallon Lee Denning D

Lexus Brooke Diess

Michelle Anna May Doucette

Anthony Alfredo Durante

William Anthony Durfee

Nia Rae Dussault

Maryann Leslie Elliott D

Rhianna Marie Entwistle

Decio Marchese Eoanou

Jayden Knutson Fagre

Stephen John Falck

Aiden Benjamin Faubert

Tyler Michael Faubert

Sydney Grace Federico *CD#B+

Isabella-Marie Lynn Fernandez

Jessica Nicole Ferraro *D#B

Jillian Ashley Ferraro *D#

Michael Anthony Fiore *D#

Ryan Robert Fister *#

Olivia Lauren Frenze

Joseph Anthony Fusaro *D#

Nicolas Joseph Fusaro

Natalie Madison Gabriele *#

Julia Yvette Garro *D#

Daisy Catherine Gates *CD#B

Scott Justin Gencarelli

Troy Anthony Gencarelli

Luke Arthur Gentile

Mark Anthony Gervasini, Jr. M

Michael David Goldberg

Mitchell Kenneth Gomes

Aidan Raymond Haskell D

Aasha Renee Hauser *#

Aaron Vidigal Healy D#B

Timothy Edmund Hence HD#

Peter Christopher Henry

Ulises Esteban Hernandez, Jr.

Cheyenne Grace Hill

Mitchell Robert Hopkins

Mitchell Douglas Hudson

Michael Angelo Imbriglio IV *#B

Ryan Benjamin Imbriglio *#B

Ryan Patrick Imhof *#

Chaos Athena Infante

Salvatore Daniel Intrieri

Alex Henry Jones

Peyton Jordan Jones #

Aldo Alexis Juarez B

Seth Andrew Kadar *#

Scott Edward Keefe

Aaron Joseph Keegan

Xavier Martin-Paul Kelley

Ryan Matthew Keniston

Jared Ralph Keszyinki

Jeremy John Kolesar

Alexander David Labbe

Trent Michael Lamb

Anna Grace LaQuerre

Brandon Lund Larossa #

Georgina King Ling Lau *D#B+

Kelly Lau *D#B+

Nicholas Lorenzo Lauzon *D#

Brianna Karlina Lebron

Merissa Jane Letizio D

Michael Christopher Lind

Noah Alexander Lowenstrom

Jensen David Lund *D#

Veronica Lupinacci DB

Colby Daniel Makin *# M

Theora Kay Manning B

Kylee Anne Marley HD#B

Olivia Camilla Marsh *D#

Isabella Grace Martino *CD#

Derek Thomas Mason M

Brendan Xavier McAteer *

Carly Lynne McGill D#B

Adrian Antonio Medina M

Aaryanna Jasmine Montgomery

Alex Thomas Morgan

Chas Robinson Morgan

Ava Michelle Morosini #

Marcus George Morrone

Patrick Smith Murphy

Glerysmar Nieves Rodriguez B

Nathaniel Richard Ober

Jacob Joseph Bianco Ornburn D

Samantha Carol Pagliusi *D#

Juliette Elena Pagliuso-Plunkett *#

Noah Tyler Pangelinan

Gabriella Francesca Paterno *#B

Trinity Patricia Patton

Philip Aldo Pedersen*#

Derek Pena+

Sean Colden Rafferty *D#B+

Jordyn Alexis Raymond

Sebastian Volkmar Reisch *D#

Natalie Jean Rekstis *D#B

Joshua Noah Restelli H#B

Molly Sherrill Ridler *

Sophia Evelyn Righter H

Tyler Christian Rodriguez

Evelyn Yesenia Nájera Romero

Joshua Randal-Thomas Rossi

Kaitlyn Nadia Rumsey D

Katheryne Anne Marie Ryan

Hailee Jane Saieta

Andrew William Salama HD#

Emory Elijah Salaun *D#B

Alreno Morice Sebastian, Jr.

Annaliese Blakely Seibel *D#B+

Nico Salvatore Serluca

Finnegan Crueger Shadoian *

Jackson Thomas Shaffer H#

Noah Raymond Silva *C#

Elizabeth Claire Silvestri *D#

Emma Elizabeth Stahl D

Emma Louise Stratton

Spencer Albert Svihla *#

Aaron Michael Tallardy *D#

Aidan Joseph Towner M

Tyler Joseph Travis H

Abigail Katherine Turano *#B+

John Joseph Turo

Julia Crowley Turo H#

Nicholas West Turo

Breanna Nicole Tutt

Malikai Jivan Tutt

Koby Alexander Varas

Santino Armando Vernieri D

Ashley Lynn Verno

Hannah Marie Vetelino B

Sydney Lynn Walker *

Connor Louis Warner

Jackson Duryea Wheeler *B

Brandon Riley White

Colby Scott Winters

Rachel Olivia Zabel *D#

Liqin Zhu

KEY

National Honor Society *

Rhode Island Honor Society H

Class Council Member C

Achieved Distinction on Senior Exhibition Project Paper & Presentation D

Top Ten Graduates +          

Honors all four years #

Military Recognition M                                

Seal of Biliteracy B

