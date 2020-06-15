A group of Westerly High School Class of 2020 graduates gathers for a quick photo Sunday evening, June 14, 2020, prior to the showing of a pre-recorded COVID-10 compliant graduation video at the Misquamicut Drive-In Theater on Atlantic Avenue. The video, also available for home via live-streaming, was designed to provide a semblance of the traditional ceremony normally held at Augeri Field. | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun.