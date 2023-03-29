WARWICK — Culinary students from Westerly High School Career & Technical Center will compete along five other Rhode Island high schools in the 2023 Rhode Island High School Seafood Cookoff at the Warwick Area Career & Technical Center on Thursday, April 27, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
The teams will be serving up their own original recipes for locally caught summer flounder with attendees voting for their favorite dish. The winning team will be treated to lunch and have its recipe featured at a Newport Restaurant Group restaurant as a special.
Other student teams competing include the William M. Davies, Jr. Career and Technical High School; the East Providence High School Career and Technical Center; the Newport Area Career and Technical Center; the Warwick Area Career and Technical Center; and the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center.
The event is free to attend, with registration required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3YHz3Tj.
