WESTERLY — Michael J. Hobin, the principal of Westerly High School since 2018, has accepted a position with the Rhode Island Department of Education.
Hobin, in a letter to the Westerly school community Monday afternoon, said he has accepted a position as the director of the Office of College and Career Readiness at RIDE and will leave Westerly High on April 6. He starts his new position on April 24.
“I have loved being a principal and consider it to have been a privilege and an honor to serve in this capacity,” Hobin said. “An opportunity surfaced at the Rhode Island Department of Education that caught my attention. Over the past three months, I have been in conversations for a possible position.”
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau informed the School Committee of the move Monday morning and told staff later in the day.
“Mike is an exceptionally gifted and hard-working school leader,” Garceau said. “As much as we hate to see him go, it is what he believes is best for himself, his family and his professional career.”
“I have met with Dr. Garceau and we are developing a transition plan for the remainder of the school year,” Hobin said.
Garceau informed the School Committee Monday morning about Hobin’s pending departure and that former Westerly High School Principal James Murano will serve as acting principal starting on May 3. Murano will serve in that capacity for the remainder of the school year.
“Jim has assisted us in the past and has always done an excellent job,” Garceau said.
Garceau intends to seek to hire a new high school and preschool principal to begin on July 1, Hobin said.
“I have asked to remain connected to WHS through graduation in the capacity of class advisor, as I feel connected to and obligated to seeing our seniors through their events. Dr. Garceau assured me of this opportunity. I am hoping that this is possible with the new responsibilities that I will have.”
The Office of College and Career Readiness, Hobin said, oversees career and technical education, school counseling and adult education, as well as sharing in secondary regulation work.
It’s a marked change for Hobin, a veteran educator and administrator who has been a building-level leader for 21 years.
Hobin, who turns 54 later this month, was principal at Coventry High School for 12 years before Westerly’s administration and School Committee chose him to take over as Westerly High principal in July 2018.
“I cannot imagine a career that does not interact with students, day in and day out, but I have made the pitch that RIDE needs to be in schools more often, so I suspect I will still have those opportunities,” he said.
Garceau said that he’d been talking with Hobin about the latter’s future with the district for “a number of months,” and that Hobin told the superintendent he would not seek a renewed contract next year when his current one expires.
Last month, Hobin told Garceau he had been offered the RIDE position.
“We have been working to plan for his departure since then,” Garceau said.
Hobin thanked the community for its help and support over the past five years.
“Your children have been the highlight of the work,” he said.
It was clear from the announcements by Hobin and Garceau Monday that talks of a change have been taking place for an extended time.
“Mike, Jim and I are all in agreement that helping our seniors finish out the last two months at WHS with as little disruption to their experience as possible needs to be our priority,” Garceau noted in a letter to staff. “They've been through enough in the last three years to have anything derail that.”
Murano has returned to employment in the district several times since his retirement and has most recently spent time substituting for administration at Westerly Middle School.
“He was there for an extended period last year as well and, as a result, knows this freshman class,” Garceau said. “He also brings institutional knowledge that will help us bridge the gaps between Mike's departure and the hiring of the next WHS principal.”
The superintendent also said he has posted the opening for the high school principal position. He called Hobin the best high school principal in the state.
"Obviously, we're going to have some big shoes to fill," he said.
Hobin came to Westerly as a veteran educator. In Coventry, he was an assistant principal for four years and a physics teacher before that.
He’s also decorated, having been named the state’s Principal of the Year in 2013 while leading Coventry High, a school of about 1,500 students and 165 faculty at the time.
With Hobin at the helm, Westerly High School had its accreditation by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges Inc. Commission on Public Schools renewed in 2021 for another 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.