WESTERLY — The Town of Westerly is working to become more resilient to flooding and other natural hazards. Officials are currently preparing a Hazard Mitigation & Flood Management Plan with the goal of reducing the impacts from future disasters on the people and property in Westerly.
To help ensure the plan reflects community priorities, officials are asking residents and businesses to share opinions and participate in the planning process. There are several ways to become involved including taking a survey and attending an advisory committee meeting.
To learn about the project, visit westerlyri.gov/546/Hazard-Mitigation. The webpage has information about the plan and how residents, businesses, and others interested in Westerly’s resilience to natural hazards can provide input and feedback.
To take the online survey to help officials better understand hazard concerns, visit surveymonkey.com/r/PDTD5DP before Thursday, Dec. 15. The survey will input will guide and focus mitigation activities to help lessen the impacts of future hazard events. The survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete.
Development of the plan is being overseen by a Hazard Mitigation & Flood Management Plan Advisory Committee made up of town staff, residents, local business, and other stakeholders. The committee meetings are posted on the project webpage and the town’s upcoming meeting calendar, at westerlyri.gov.
All meetings are open to the public and will be held at the Westerly Town Hall. The next public informational meeting, hosted by the Advisory Committee, is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m., in the Westerly Town Council Chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.