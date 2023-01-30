WESTERLY — A mainstay in Westerly for those looking for cards and gifts for any occasion has closed its doors.
The Putnam’s Hallmark Gold Crown store in the Franklin Street Shopping Plaza helped its last customer on Friday, and is set to lock up one last time today.
It appears to be the last Hallmark-branded store in Rhode Island. Other area stores listed on Hallmark’s website have converted to The Paper Store.
The staff of four and owner Jean Harger were busy over the weekend dismantling fixtures and displays inside and packing up whatever items remained after a monthlong sale that took place in January, once word of the closing got out.
The store’s lease in the plaza expired at the end of the year, Harger explained, and she was unable to top what she called a generous offer from another prospective tenant for the space. There’s no hard feelings toward the plaza’s landlord about the move, she said.
“They’ve been very good to me, working with me,” she said. “I have not one single complaint.”
For decades, the store was a go-to spot for shoppers traveling Franklin Street or stopping in the plaza to run errands and maybe pick up a few unique cards and buy gifts for special occasions.
It also attracted die-hard customers over the decades who would shop nowhere else.
Cards for one-of-a-kind milestones like a pet’s birthday, a First Communion or getting a driver’s license could be found at the Hallmark store.
Westerly customer Mikki Collins said she’s shopped at the local Hallmark “forever,” and is disappointed by its closing. She was visiting Saturday as workers cleaned out the space.
“When I moved here in 1981 it was already here in the plaza,” she said.
Collins had no limit to what she would buy at the store.
“Everything. Lots of gifts,” she said. “There’s no other Hallmarks in Rhode Island as of now. You’d have to go to The Paper Store.”
Collins said rather than go on one last buying spree, she’ll leave taking “the friendship of the girls” that worked here.
Harger’s staff of four, she said, is the star of the entire operation.
“They’ve just kept it all going. They’re terrific people, they work hard, customers like them,” Harger said.
Some of those employees also remember when the shop was located in downtown Westerly before moving to the plaza. It originally was called Teddy’s Hallmark, before being purchased by the Putnam chain. It occupied a different spot in the plaza as well.
The move and reopening in its current location posed an opportunity for the Putnam chain to buy it, and then Harger purchased it several years after that, about 20 years ago.
“It’s probably been here 35 years, and I ran it that whole time,” Harger said.
At one time her chain of stores numbered 18, but this was the last one.
“We sold a couple to The Paper Store, we sold four mall stores to Hallmark, and a few individuals,” Harger said.
She held on to three: the Westerly location, and stores in Torrington, Conn., and Worcester, Mass. She then gradually sold the other two, leaving just Westerly still open — until last week.
Harger said she’s in her 70s, and it feels like the right time to exit the gift and card business. A bookkeeper, she also works part-time for her husband, an attorney, which she’ll continue to do.
The store’s biggest days were consistently right before Christmas or Mother’s Day.
“Any of those could be the biggest day of the year,” Harger said. “January and July are the slowest months.”
About 24 percent of sales at the store took place in December.
“So you’re pretty much in the hole from January through November, and in December you hope you make enough to pay your Christmas bills and the debt you incurred throughout the year,” Harger said.
Hallmark products accounted for half the sales in the store, with general gifts like clothing, mugs and pet products making up the other half.
“The customers pretty much knew the type of product I had,” she said.
What set the store apart from the card aisles in places like Walmart, CVS and dollar stores was also what allowed it to use the Gold Crown designation: the breadth and depth of the Hallmark card selection, and discounts for card-carrying Gold Crown members.
“If you look at a card rack, (the other stores) carry the ones in the middle. I carry 2,600 everyday cards,” Harger said. “The ones on the bottom are less expensive, like sympathy cards. Elderly people like to buy 10 sympathy cards, but not pay a lot. Then there’s the cards on top that have the glitter, the ribbon, for the guy that wants that special card for his girlfriend, wife or mother.”
The other stores don’t carry those two levels of cards, she said.
“People will come in and say they went to another store and couldn’t find anything they like,” she said.
Harger’s customers told her another Hallmark store in the Crystal Mall in Waterford is closing, too.
“I’m one of the last to close. I guess I should be proud to have lasted this long,” she said.
