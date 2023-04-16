Silver held a certain cachet in the 1700s and 1800s as a sign of stature. Any family blessed with plenty presented its newborn with a silver spoon, hence the expression, “born with a silver spoon in your mouth.”
Besides a show of wealth, silver was anti-bacterial and believed to be more hygienic than a wooden spoon. Most owners had their name or initials engraved on the handles to keep their guests honest.
Good silverware during this period was produced by hand, not in a factory. It was sold in jewelry stores because it was a luxury and those who made it sometimes had other skills such as making and repairing clocks. Each town could count itself lucky to have such craftsmen in its midst. Perhaps the most famous silversmith in the Colonies was Paul Revere, at least when he wasn’t taking midnight rides by horseback.
Southern Rhode Island was blessed with quite a few silversmiths over the span of the 1700s and 1800s. In Westerly there were at least 12: Charles Henry Bradford, 1850; Ethan (Elnathan) Clarke Brown 1817-1829; Edwin Nathan Denison 1850-1890; John Fifield; Thomas Perry, 1828-1865; Niles Potter, 1830-1850; Barton Stillman; Paul Stillman; Willet Stillman, 1790; William Stillman, 1793-1809; Paul Stillman and William Wallace.
And in an interesting twist, five of them were connected by a single store.
As a frame of reference, Providence had at least 168 silversmiths, Stonington had 5 and South Kingston (sic) had 7. William Stillman plied the silver trade in Hopkinton prior to 1793 before moving to Westerly.
While the owners had their names engraved on silverware, the majority of makers stamped their products with a specific mark as a way to advertise their skill or verify the quality of the coin silver. Most stamped their name or initials. In the case of Perry, he usually marked his wares with “Thomas Perry” alone or “Thomas Perry” with “pure coin.” However, one large serving spoon that survives is marked in three strikes, “Thomas Perry,” “Westerly,” and “pure coin.”
Barton Stillman used the mark “B. Stillman.” Brown used “E.C. Brown.”
Not a lot of history can be found to better understand the men who plied this trade. Few women created silver wares, and those that did had to do it under their husband’s hallmark. It is believed that many female family members were employed to polish and finish pieces but none were given the credit.
In the case of Thomas Perry, his Quaker family was held in high regard in Westerly, where four generations held the title of chief executive officer at Washington Bank. (The bank went through some name changes, namely Washington National Bank and now, the Washington Trust Company.
But the succession of the silversmithing business in Westerly starting with Barton Stillman and running up through the 19th century is remarkable.
There was a silversmith shop operated by Barton Stillman around 1815, and, according to Perry lore, Barton was jilted by Content Maxson, “and then, or before, loving liquor too well, met an untimely end in a brook near Boom Bridge.” Taking over the shop was Elnathan Brown, who operated it from 1817 through 1829.
Along came Perry, who took over when Brown left, and he hired Leonard Whitney, “a man of no means parts quite aside from his ability as a silversmith.” According to Perry history, Thomas’ mother had Whitney sign a contract stating that after he taught Thomas “he should not thereafter himself engage in the same line of business in Westerly,” which he evidently honored.
Perry began his silversmithing in 1828 at the age of 14. He took over for Brown and maintained the business in the same stand until 1865 when he retired after 35 years and handed the baton to John Fifield.
The Perry history, gathered by Harvey Perry II, also notes that “As far as I have been able to learn his silversmithing was limited very largely, if not wholly, to spoons — tea spoons, dessert spoons, table spoons, salt spoons, sugar spoons, and, I expect, any other kind of spoon that was in demand.
“He doubtless sold other and more pretentious articles of silver, but not of his own making.”
The author noted that he had heard of a Thomas Perry tea set but, when he investigated found that it was made by Gorham.
The Perry history continues, “I have no difficulty in believing that he was a good man with watches. When I knew him, one of his keenest joys was in the accuracy of his Howard watch, which was purchased in 1873. Radio time did not come until about 50 years later, and so a man with correct time had a certain superior standing.
“Uncle Thomas took care of the clock in the belfry of the Palmer Street School, Pawcatuck, and I heard Albert Pendleton, a Westerly storekeeper … say that Thomas Perry was wont, just before the clock in the Palmer Street School was about to strike, to stand with his watch in one hand, and his other hand upraised and say, ‘Now when I bring my hand down, you will hear the town clock strike.’”
After Perry retired in 1865, Fifield ran the store for six years before handing the reins over to the famous E.N. Denison Jewelry Store. When Perry “retired” he went to work for the Washington National Bank. Family history has it he might have retired because his “goal of accuracy and flawless workmanship would be less and less attainable.”
According to Leading Businessmen of Westerly, 1889, regarding Denison’s Jewelry, “The business was founded many years ago by Mr. Thomas Perry, who was succeeded by Mr. John S. Fifield, this gentleman giving place in 1871 to Messrs. Denison and Fifield, and the present firm-name being adopted in 1873.”
Denison boasted in advertising that he was a jeweler, silversmith, watch-maker and watch-repairer. His shop was located at 50 High St., Westerly.
And as things happened, when Denison ended his career in the late 1890s, the business was continued by William Goodgeon. Goodgeon’s store was later taken over by Hope Hoxie and operated in a Dixon Square shop until about 1970.
So, if you are keeping score that is six businesses that sprang from a single shop in the early 1800s.
The silver that has survived over the years carries the initials or names of people from across Southern Rhode Island and Connecticut. One sugar spoon bears the engraving of “W. Berry,” and was most likely owned by Weeden Berry, 1812-1890, of Westerly. Another set of spoons is engraved “R.A. Langworthy.” It is likely that it was owned by Rhoda Ann Langworthy, who would marry Joseph H. Potter of Westerly.
The Quakers had strong beliefs, and some say it was not a religion, but a way of life. They hold the following truths: integrity, equality, simplicity, community, stewardship of the Earth, and peace.
And in the spirit of simplicity, among all the fancy headstones at River Bend Cemetery in Westerly, can be found the simple headstones for the Perry family. The stones have the name of the deceased, the year they were born and the year they died. No more, no less.
Similar to the simplicity of a spoon.
David Smith, a former Sun reporter and editor, is a former president of the Westerly Historical Society. You can contact him at smith0983@verizon.net.
