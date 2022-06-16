WESTERLY — The School Committee and district administrators have completed work to bring the 2022-23 budget into balance before for the spending plan goes into effect on July 1, the start of the district's fiscal year.
The School Committee started the process with a $966,211 difference between the budget it approved and the one that was approved by the Town Council, which has final authority on the bottom line. During a meeting on Wednesday, the committee approved several adjustments recommended by Cindy Kirchhoff, the district's director of finance and operations.
The 2022-23 schools budget is now $58,309,822, a .14% decrease from the current budget.
Overall, including changes that were made before Wednesday, a reduction was made of $241,913 that reflected a department chair and teaching team restructure involving two retirements at Westerly Middle School. Also, a $118,386 reduction was made to reflect updated estimates on out-of-district tuition. The total reduction in out-of-district tuition in the new budget as compared with the current budget is $309,427, a figure that might catch the eye of town officials who have pushed for a reduction in the number of students who attend out-of-district schools.
Retiree benefits were reduced by $17,523 to reflect updated estimates. Reductions were also made to the pupil personnel department based on a reorganization; spending for substitute teachers; furniture for career and technical programs; professional development at the middle school; and salaries for teachers at Westerly High School based on a reallocation of personnel and other adjustments. A reduction of $96,540 was made from an account for technology upgrades.
The School Committee was able to accomplish some of the reductions to the 2022-23 budget by transferring funds in the current budget to pay for items that were eliminated in the 2022-23 budget. On Wednesday, the committee approved a total of $405,675 in transfers, including $387,947 for laptops, Chromebooks, desktop computers, iPads, projectors and interactive panels.
In other business, Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau reported that district officials are working with the Westerly Police Department to inspect the district's schools for potential security upgrades. The inspections follow an announcement by Gov. Dan McKee last month that school districts in the state are eligible for up to $500,000 in safety repairs and upgrades, following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. McKee also asked superintendents in the state to conduct inspections of the school facilities in their district and complete a survey of potential emergency hazards, including reviews of doors and windows, car access, landscape features, lighting, alarm and camera systems, and communications systems.
"The administration continues to have productive meetings with Lt. Ailton Medina and the Westerly Police Department on safety assessments at each building to ensure we are doing everything we can to harden our buildings," Garceau said.
