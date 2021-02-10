WESTERLY — The town and school departments ended fiscal 2020 in the black, according to an independent audit reviewed this week by the Town Council.
The town ended with a $1.33 million surplus, bringing the total unassigned surplus, also known as fund balance, to $11.09 million, according to an audit report by Marcum Accountants, a national firm with offices in Providence. The total surplus represents 12% of the town's operating budget, a level the accounting firm said is in the "middle of the recommended healthy target" of 8-16% of budgeted expenditures.
Town expenditures came in $5.7 million below budget, including $4.07 million in capital spending. The $4.07 milllion includes $3 million that had been budgeted for the municipal solar project on White Rock Road. A land purchase, which will be reimbursed to the town, for the solar project was not executed during the fiscal year.
Town revenues were $2.99 million under budget, including state aid for schools and revenue that had been projected from the solar project, which was delayed and did not start. Property taxes came in $815,080 above what was anticipated.
The accounting firm found that the variances from the budget were the result of isolated one-time events or operating changes. The firm did not find any structural deficiencies in the budgeting process or weaknesses in budgetary controls.
The school department ended with a $1.82 million surplus, bringing its surplus to $5.17 million. The school department's surplus is counted as part of the town's overall surplus.
The school department's expenditures were $2.2 million below appropriated amounts and revenues were $779,606 below budget. The shortage was due, in part, to a reduction in state aid. Medicaid reimbursement was also down because of changes in operations caused by COVID-19. School officials have said expenditures were lower than anticipated, in part, because of positions that were not filled.
The accounting firm did not find any deficiencies in the school department's budgeting process or weaknesses in its budgetary controls.
The water, sewer, and transfer station operations all generated positive cash flows from operations for the year.
The police pension plan was funded at 71.30% as of July 1, 2020, and has been funded at or above the annually required contribution for each of the last 10 fiscal years. Other post-employment benefits were at a 32.81% funded ratio, up from 30.13% the previous year.
The firm recommended establishing a documented vacation policy for the Finance Department to allow for rotation of duties as well as an anonymous reporting line.
Erica Olobri, a director at Marcum Accountants, praised Finance Director Dyann Baker, saying she had improved the department's practices and record-keeping during the past three years. Town Manager J. Mark Rooney made a similar observation.
"One of the takeaways is that this clean audit is a far cry from the first year" when Baker first started her position, Rooney said.
Baker praised her staff and said she was pleased the department was able to file its financials with the accountants on time for the 2020 audit rather than seek an extension as was required in past years.
"I have a great team and a lot of support from the town manager too," Baker said.
