WESTERLY — Allocating money to local organizations, usually a routine task for a town council, was marked by discord over the course of the past several months in Westerly.
The Town Council concluded a second round of allocations for federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on June 19. The council awarded or set aside more than $1.2 million for 14 groups. Federal rules stipulate that the funds must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent no later than Dec. 31, 2026.
The council made large allotments to town projects, such as $500,000 for Bowling Lane infrastructure improvements and $100,000 each for the Potter Hill Mill Dam project and Bradford recreation complex.
But talks turned rocky when one council member, Dylan LaPietra, opposed money for the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.
LaPietra had opposed funding for the chamber in budget talks in April, saying then that the council shouldn’t allocate the $50,000 it ended up budgeting and questioning the chamber's nonprofit status.
The criticism carried over into recent discussion on the chamber’s $150,000 ARPA request toward a $330,000 expansion at its headquarters on Chamber Way. LaPietra wanted to remove funding entirely for the chamber.
The council ended up approving an ARPA allocation of $50,000 in this latest round.
Chamber President Lisa Konicki, with Chamber Board Chairman and Sun Associate Publisher John Layton, addressed the council on June 19 to advocate for the ARPA funds as an appropriate means to meet the federal program’s stated goals.
LaPietra disputed that the council had received a financial statement from the chamber for the $50,000 subsidy. Konicki showed the council an email confirmation from the town clerk indicating the financials for the subsidy were submitted Nov. 23. She also said she declined an “invasive and inappropriate” request on LaPietra’s behalf for her personal W-2 form. LaPietra on Thursday said he did not ask for her personal W-2 form, but for financial documents from the chamber.
The councilor’s criticism of the chamber and its president prompted resident Robert Lombardo to respond publicly to the council. Lombardo, an attorney, also was an unaffiliated candidate for council in 2022, along with LaPietra.
On June 5, Lombardo spoke during the public comment period at the Town Council's meeting to criticize members of the council for, he said, allowing LaPietra to make personal attacks aimed at Konicki.
“I was mostly mad at the other town councilors for not chastising Dylan and saying ‘shut up, because you’ve got no evidence,’ Lombardo said Thursday. “He was pretty harsh with Lisa Konicki.”
In his comments, Lombardo also alluded to an alleged 2018 assault involving LaPietra that resulted in the latter’s arrest.
A search by The Sun this week of the Rhode Island and Connecticut court records databases showed no criminal cases related to the charges. The Sun has obtained a copy of a document appearing to be an arrest report, but has not independently verified its authenticity.
Westerly Sun archives show the paper reported on April 27, 2018, that LaPietra was charged by Westerly police with simple assault or battery, disorderly conduct and permitting an animal on public property and in commercial establishments where prohibited.
The Sun then reported on May 26, 2018, that LaPietra pleaded not guilty in Fourth Division District Court to charges of assault and disorderly conduct. Lastly, LaPietra had those two charges dismissed, the paper reported on Aug. 18 of that year.
What’s more, the incident and documentation related to it have been scrubbed from the official record — a point LaPietra reiterated Thursday.
“There was video evidence and eyewitness testimony that came forward. And not only was the case dismissed,” he said, “the whole case was destroyed due to factual innocence. Even the arrest was ordered destroyed.”
He acknowledged the arrest took place, but that cell phone footage and testimony had helped clear him.
“The judge apologized to me, ordered the whole thing destroyed, including the arrest,” he said. “It was more than just a dismissal.”
In public comments before the council, Lombardo also accused LaPietra of being the subject of a sexual assault complaint locally. The Sun also was unable to verify the veracity of that allegation. Lombardo said he does not have a copy of the alleged complaint, and was denied it by the town.
Town Manager Shawn Lacey also told The Sun this week his office has received no written complaints regarding LaPietra.
“I’ve never even been interviewed on any type of sexual allegation,” LaPietra said Thursday. “If there was a complaint, it didn’t get to me.”
LaPietra issued a statement to The Sun on Friday.
“During the hours-long June 5th Town Council meeting, a member of the public, Robert Lombardo, gave a meandering, deceitful, and, frankly, unhinged speech in favor of increased taxpayer funding for the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce,” he said. “Toward the end of his 'everything and the kitchen sink’ speech, Mr. Lombardo made a wild and baseless accusation that I had engaged in inappropriate behavior. His claim is categorically false, malicious, and injurious.”
It concluded, “As an elected official I am trusted by the public to keep a watchful eye on every dollar the town doles out. It’s also a skill I've built my career on. Name calling and mud slinging will not distract me from performing the job I was elected to do.”
Council President Edward Morrone twice told Lombardo he was “out of order” for making the statements.
“That was my job as council president,” he said Friday. “Beyond that, I can’t comment on his comments.”
When he finished speaking at the June 5 meeting, Lombardo went to the outside of council chambers, where another male attendee began yelling at him. Lombardo claims that the man threatened his life.
“I couldn’t understand why he was mad at me, because I didn’t know him,” Lombardo said.
The disturbance quickly ended, but resulted in two local police officers arriving outside council chambers to keep order.
