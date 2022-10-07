WESTERLY — Improving affordability including housing, enhancing education and safety initiatives, and providing reliable public access to the state’s shoreline were among the shared goals expressed by candidates at Thursday's Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce Westerly Candidates Night in Council Chambers at Town Hall.
The candidates expressed differences on some hot-button issues, including whether critical race theory is taught in the schools and abortion.
Candidates for the 38th Senate District, Westerly Town Council and Westerly School Committee all participated in the roundtable forum, which was hosted by the Chamber in partnership with WBLQ and The Westerly Sun. The program was moderated by Betty-Jo Cugini Greene and offered a glimpse into the opinions and priorities of candidates, with a wide range of topics focused on local issues including affordable housing, economic recovery and community development.
For those competing for one of the seven seats on the Westerly Town Council, it provided the chance for aspiring council members to offer their thoughts on local issues before early voting begins in Rhode Island.
“I think when you look around, you have a lot of like-minded people in this room and that is something that makes me excited,” said council candidate Joy Cordio.
Cordio, a Democrat, is one of 10 candidates seeking election to the council. She will be joined on the ballot by fellow Democrats Kevin J. Lowther II, Edward P. Morrone and Mary E. Scialabba. Republican Philip M. Overton, the only incumbent on the ballot, and unaffiliated candidates William J. Aiello, Dylan J. LaPietra, Robert L. Lombardo, Mark S. Melvan and Mark J. Sullivan will round out the ballot this year.
Each was given a chance to share their opinions through their answers to individual questions that offered a glimpse into the types of solutions they would provide. The format of the event asked each candidate for each race two questions randomly drawn from a fish bowl full of questions.
With an eye on infrastructure needs, Overton and LaPietra each said that reducing tax burden on residents and more efficiently delegating use of town funds would be among their top goals. Both have a background in financial planning and said they would draw on that in order to provide the community with a fair, balanced budget that won’t overtax residents.
Both said they believe that is one way to address affordability concerns spurred by inflation and the pandemic, a goal that was also a priority for others, including Aiello and Morrone, both of whom have previously served on the council, as well as Lowther, a musician who goes by "Big Lux" onstage.
“I am excited to be a potential leader within the town, but this election is not about me. It is about you and what you want; whether it is affordable housing, beach access, mental health services, acceptance of cultural values,” Lowther said.
Cordio shared similar goals in her answers, saying that if elected she would focus on lowering taxes, improving beach access and would place added emphasis on improving affordable housing stock, not just subsidized housing, throughout the community.
Following a council that has been criticized in recent weeks for not listening to the public, Aiello said that if he is elected to the council he would strive to make sure the town follows all open-records laws and that residents will have an opportunity to feel heard and respected when they seek to talk at council meetings. Scialabba also expressed a desire to return to civility and assure everyone has a voice.
It was a goal shared by Lombardo, who after years of speaking at the podium during council meetings said he felt compelled to seek election this time so that he can better tackle some of the town’s issues and concerns head-on.
“It is a difficult job sitting there, challenging town government. I am hoping to address it from the other side,” he said.
In their respective answers, Scialabba and Sullivan both indicated a strong desire to reform how the government operates in order to prevent things from being forced through against the public’s will. Scialabba said she was unimpressed with the change in transfer station fees, which resulted in some property owners being billed multiple times.
Sullivan, meanwhile, indicated that if elected he would want to explore the possibility of Westerly moving to a mayoral system, rather than a council and town manager system. He said he believes such a change would improve efficiency.
As for Melvan, his decision to run, he said, was based on change, and he said in his answers that if elected, he would work to make sure government returns to working for the people.
“I am deeply concerned and annoyed by what I saw in local politics,” he said. “You can only complain so much before you decide to do something, and that is why I am here.”
School Committee
For the School Committee candidates, the differences in the direction they believed the school district is headed were clear.
Democrats Leslie S. Dunn, Angela B. Goethals and Michael W. Ober, and unaffiliated candidate Timothy C. Killam, all indicated that they did not believe that critical race theory was taught in Westerly public schools and believed that the district has some great priorities and is making good progress, but could still do better.
Republican candidate Lori E. Wycall and unaffiliated candidate Seth M. Logan, meanwhile, expressed displeasure with the leadership of School Superintendent Mark Garceau and the current School Committee and said it’s time to change the direction that schools are headed.
“We need a School Committee that will do more to listen and work with parents and the community to do what is right for the students,” Wycall said. “For years, I have been that parent who has called for us to get education back to the basics and to push back against non-academic initiatives. I want safety, with resource officers in every building and policies to hold students accountable for behavior. This district needs change.”
Logan said he ran for School Committee after recently discovering what he believed were inappropriate reading materials in his kids’ classrooms. After his concerns were dismissed, he decided to step up and impact change more directly.
Dunn, Goethals, Killam and Ober all took a different approach, saying they joined the race because they felt the school has some good programs and has made progress over the past decade, but that more can be done to improve the learning environment and encourage student success.
Affordability is a big piece to this, Dunn said in her answers, and she said she wanted to create more community partnerships to help improve quality of life for students and the community without costing taxpayers, who are already struggling because of inflation.
Ober and Killam both discussed the importance of working to raise test scores and each said they would encourage a deep look at resources to improve services and help meet more individualized student needs.
“We need to shift our resources, and to see whether programming is needed before or after school, as an example,” Ober said. “Achievements can still be improved, and we can do so here by looking at the individual student. I think we can achieve this by being flexible but aware of the issues that are prevalent and have been for a while.”
38th Senate District
The night kicked off with a focus on candidates for the 38th Senate District, which covers the town of Westerly and parts of Charlestown and South Kingstown. Republican Westin Place, Democrat Victoria Gu and unaffiliated candidate Caswell Cooke Jr. each participated using the same two-question format.
The three candidates are vying to take a seat that previously belonged to Republican Sen. Dennis Algiere, who will retire from office in November after more than 30 years.
“This is an important election because we are talking about replacing Dennis Algiere, who has been an advocate for this town for 32 years,” Cooke said. “We have to have someone who is ready to go on day one, who will have a strong voice and who has the experience to be able to advocate for Westerly. I know I am that guy.”
The top priorities for all three candidates were similar, as each announced support for lower state taxes, measures to aid residents in absorbing challenges associated with inflation, working to assure and improve shoreline access and advancing economic development in the region and statewide.
Place said when it comes to his top initiatives, bringing down the cost of living needs to be the major concern. He said he would seek to reduce commercial taxes and unnecessary fees, an effort to lower costs that retailers could then pass on as savings to the customer, and to improve education. He said Rhode Island needs to do more to represent everyone equally, and make it easier for those who grow up here to stay here.
Gu said she is now focused on coming out of the pandemic stronger than ever and helping assure that South County gets the federal and state funding that it deserves.
“Business as usual hasn’t been working out for the people in Westerly. There are still lot issues with shoreline access, there is a big crisis in housing; I am seeing people my age leaving town because they can’t afford it,” she said. “There is a need to focus on making things affordable again.”
Cooke said he is running as an independent in order to avoid partisan bickering. He said stepping back from party designation allows him to focus more directly and individually on the issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.