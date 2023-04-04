WESTERLY — The Board of Finance’s initial draft of the 2023-24 budget for Westerly proposes a 2.21% increase in total spending.
Chairman Stephen Lynner and Vice Chairwoman Paula Brouillette presented the $99.7 million spending plan Monday to the Town Council, which will begin a series of budget workshops on Wednesday.
“Two of the most important numbers are that it’s a 2.21% increase year-over-year to the total budget. With respect to the mill rate, it’s a 0.63 increase in the rate,” Lynner said.
For a property with a tax bill of $5,000 it comes to an increase of about $35 per year, Lynner said.
The board also made two recommendations for the town to explore regarding the town charter: establishing a rate for the annual allocation for the capital budget. Any excess could, over time, be returned to the operating budget, Lynner argued.
The second proposed change via a charter revision would be to have the town’s key bodies, such as the council, Planning Board, Board of Finance and School Committee, meet in October to prepare a capital budget in advance of budget season, which begins in November.
“We think that would provide an opportunity for all relevant parties to provide some data that would help in budget planning,” Lynner said. All capital projects could then be aired, discussed and ranked for necessity, he said.
The council’s first budget workshop is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Town Hall.
— Ryan Blessing
