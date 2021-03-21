WESTERLY — Finance board members are raising concerns about education budget increases in the face of declining enrollment, but school officials say they have slowed the number of students who leave the district to learn elsewhere.
Board members made their comments Thursday following a second meeting with Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau and the School Committee and after reviewing supplemental material the board had requested on the proposed $59,395,283 education budget for 2021-22, a 2.32% increase from current spending. The additional material focused on four year enrollment and staffing trends, and capital project plans.
Because of cuts in state aid, the proposed budget would require a $1.6 million, or 3.32%, increase in the local appropriation, which is $48,459,463 in the current budget. The same local appropriation also supported the 2019-20 budget. The current budget of $58,046,629 is a 1.4% decrease from the previous year.
The board’s chairman, Steven Lynner, said the school district’s “business model” is either “broken” or “challenged.”
“My fear is that it is a structural problem that will continue to advance,” he said. More specifically, Lynner said he is concerned that the district’s spending on salaries has continued to increase while student enrollment has dropped. The increase in salaries comes despite an overall net decrease of about 50 full-time equivalent positions since 2019.
Lynner’s comments came after Garceau and the School Committee signed out of the meeting which was conducted electronically. Town Manager J. Mark Rooney joined the board after Garceau and the School Committee departed.
“They haven’t realized they’re in a competitive market and they’re not addressing the reason why students are voting with their feet,” Rooney told the board.
Lynner noted that the number of Westerly High School eligible students who opt to attend Chariho High School’s vocational program has grown from 76 students in 2019 to 101 this year and is projected to bump up to 104 students in the next school year. The district is responsible for paying student tuition for students who attend out of district schools such as Chariho and also endures a loss of revenue because the state provides financial assistance to districts based on student enrollment numbers.
“How do you compensate for that? You either cut costs or you ask the local taxpayers to pay more to educate the students that you have,” said Paula Brouillette, vice chairwoman of the Finance Board.
Garceau, when informed of the board’s and Rooney’s comments, said he is confident his staff’s efforts are bringing about a “leveling off” of the number of students leaving the district for Chariho and other public schools. Since the 2017-18 school year when 15 new Westerly students elected to attend Chariho the number of new students making the same decision has dropped to 11 new students in the current school year.
In an effort to keep students at Westerly High School, Garceau said the district is using a multi-pronged approach that includes increasing the number of career and technical education programs it offers and is working to ensure eighth grade students are aware of what Westerly High School offers.
In all, Westerly High School offers nine state Department of Education certified pathways: Art Designer, Construction, Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Entry Level Software/Web Developer, Information Technology, Medical, and P-Tech .
“It’s about creating those opportunities but also making sure people are well aware of those opportunities and are aware of type of work they could lead to,” Garceau said.
Many school districts in the state are experiencing declining enrollment, Garceau said. A couple, Barrington and East Greenwich, are seeing an increase in enrollment, growth Garceau attributed to the quality of the schools in those districts. Westerly teachers and administrators, Garceau said, have the same type of growth in mind. With Electric Boat and other employers in the region adding jobs, Garceau said working to increase enrollment in Westerly makes sense.
“The only way we can achieve that is by improving the quality of our product to make this a destination where people want to come and raise a family,” Garceau said.
The salary increases are driven by contracts, Garceau said. Overall budget increases reflect the “increasing cost of doing business” including the cost of providing special education services which account for about 25% of the annual education budget. He also noted that there is not a direct connection between decreases in student enrollment and staffing levels.
“If we have 100 kids in fourth grade that’s 25 kids per class in four classes,” Garceau said. “If the following year there are only 80 kids you still need four classes and that’s a 20% reduction.”
Still, Garceau said he understands the concerns voiced by finance board members. He said he, other administrators, and the district’s teachers are committed to improving instruction and improving student outcomes.
“We want to be a place that is known for top quality education, K to 12, where families want to come and raise their kids ... as you’re doing that to do it with fewer and fewer resources is difficult, but I understand where the finance board is coming from. The solution is not always to keep throwing money at a problem, I completely understand that. But as we’re trying to improve it doesn’t make sense to cut the money,” Garceau said.
District officials will continue to promote achievement and improvement, Garceau said.
“We have to win their confidence in our competence if they don’t have faith in the fact that we are turning the boat around they won’t support us and and nobody can blame them, but if they do, if they think we’re on the right track and they support us and they give us some time to get to where we want to be, we’ll be successful in that,” Garceau said.
