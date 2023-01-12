WESTERLY — A hike of almost 9 percent in Social Security payments set to take effect this month is weighing on proposed changes to tax exemptions for Westerly’s senior citizens.
Cost of living adjustments take place yearly. But according to Tax Assessor David Thompson, the 8.7% Social Security increase this year as a result of inflation could bump some seniors out of the program unless changes are made.
Senior tax exemptions on the assessment of real property are based on income, and recipients can fall into one of six income categories eligible to receive the benefit.
Thompson’s proposed changes would increase the allowable combined gross income ranges by about 8% for each level, almost matching the Social Security hike.
“Without changing these levels, a lot of our seniors won’t fall into one of these categories,” Thompson said.
The exemption, as stated in the town ordinance, is designed to relieve the tax burden on those facing extreme financial hardship.
The levels range from receiving no gross income to a current high of $42,200. The less one earns, the higher the exemption, which starts at 60% of a local tax bill and decreases by 10% for each higher earnings level.
Those who fall into Level 1 earn a combined gross income of up to $30,900. That would increase to $33,400 with the change.
Levels 2 through 6 each account for about $2,000 to $4,000 of a recipient's gross income.
Eligible taxpayers age 65 and older must live in town for five years before filing an application for the exemption. The total rent income from a business or from rental property may be considered toward an exemption.
Another change included by Thompson would modify wording that refers to “total net income” and “net rental income” to “gross income.”
An initial change in wording from gross to net took place about 10 years back, he said.
“The net income that people use are IRS numbers, and in a lot of cases they have rental income of zero. They have a loss,” he said. “We have people with three houses that rent them out and say they have a loss, so they qualify for an exemption with three houses. I don’t think that’s the intent of this ordinance.”
Council members are generally supportive of raising the income levels to qualify, but have some differing opinions about the change in wording.
Councilor Philip Overton said the town should grant the exemptions based on the net revenue, as it currently does, and not the gross income.
“You could have a business that could generate $1 million of revenue, but they could have $990,000 of expenses,” he said. “To tax them on $1 million of revenue when they only have a $10,000 net profit is not right. You have to tax profit, you cannot tax gross.”
But basing calculations on the gross income would also fall in line with state methods of computing income, Councilor Mary Scialabba said.
“Anybody that’s looking for assistance with the state always goes by the gross number,” she said.
Councilor Bill Aiello also supports using gross income, for similar reasons as Scialabba.
“On the regular senior exemptions, it’s essentially by gross as well,” he said. “When you fill out the forms, you’ve got to put in all your income. I think the businesses should go the same way, with gross rental income.”
Prompted by a suggestion by Councilor Dylan LaPietra, a tax preparer, Thompson said he could work with applicants to exclude working expenses from the gross income and add depreciation back into the equation.
“It’s only going to apply to people with rental properties,” LaPietra said. “It would be the fairest way to do it.”
The Town Council will open the proposed changes to a public hearing at its Jan. 23 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.