WESTERLY — The Westerly Education Center, 23 Friendship St., will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Tuesday, Sept. 7, Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 3 to 6 p.m. The vaccines are free and available to the public. Per current guidelines, anyone aged 12 and older may be vaccinated as well as vaccinated people eligible for a booster.
The clinics are made possible through Rhode Island Department of Health, the Town of Westerly, and Westerly Public Schools.
To book a vaccine appointment, visit qrco.de/Westerly97 or vaccinateri.org. For more information about vaccination, COVID, testing and prevention, visit covid.ri.gov.
