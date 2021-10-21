WESTERLY — Officials say a consultant could help transform the Granite and Franklin streets Route 1 corridor from a hodgepodge of stores, partially vacant plazas, parking lots, and poorly kept parcels into a vibrant area with a mix of commercial and residential uses.
To that end, the Economic Development Commission has recommended the Town Council authorize entering into a contract with Weston & Samson, a design, engineering, and environmental services firm headquartered in Massachusetts, to perform a study of the Route 1 area, review findings the EDC made, and make recommendations.
"To create something that is different than just big-box stores with desert parking lots, empty buildings, and undeveloped lands," said James Torres, EDC chairman, in explaining the purpose of the study while speaking during a meeting of the Town Council on Monday.
Based on its study and public input sessions, the consultant will be asked to produce a master plan to include recommended ordinances and regulation changes to improve the area and entice new businesses and developments.
The consultant will be asked provide a comprehensive analysis and recommendations for improvements to address the economic environment, transportation, and capacity of infrastructure such as sewer, water, electricity, wireless and broadband, as well as the economic impact of new development and infrastructure strategies. The development and implementation of strategies for commercial corridors in the town is a goal in the Comprehensive Plan, which sets out development and preservation targets. A similar strategy for the downtown area is also envisioned by town officials.
Members of the EDC, in anticipation of hiring a consultant, performed interviews to gauge ways to improve the Route 1 area. By hiring a consultant, the EDC hopes to have its own findings and ideas reviewed and potentially implemented.
A committee consisting of members of the EDC, Planning Board and municipal planning staff rated three firms that responded to a request for proposals, and Weston & Sampson emerged as the top candidate. The EDC has asked the Town Council to allocate up to $200,000 in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for the firm's engagement.
The consultant will be asked to put a premium on public input through small group interviews with stakeholders, public workshops and visioning sessions, online tools, and public informational meetings.
Councilor Karen Cioffi asked whether officials can realistically expect property owners to comply with efforts to improve the Route 1 area.
"How can you fix a problem where people purchase land and don't develop it? You can't force their hand," Cioffi said.
Torres said the EDC had also considered Cioffi's point.
"It's good question and one we grapple with ... but a lot of what is there is done by our ordinances and regulations," Torres said.
If the community decides a new approach is acceptable, changes to ordinances and regulations might prompt new development, Torres said.
"Maybe we'll have some businesses that think differently if getting approval to do things and build things that are aesthetically pleasing wouldn't be a huge burden to get through the system," Torres said. "We want to involve property owners in the process."
The Town Council will consider giving interim Town Manager Shawn Lacey the authority to enter into a contract with Weston & Sampson during a meeting scheduled for Monday at Town Hall at 5:30 p.m.
