WESTERLY — Members of the town’s Economic Development Commission will work in the coming year to implement a four-point plan designed to spur business growth in the community with an eye on encouraging orderly redevelopment of unused properties downtown and along the Route 1 corridor.
The effort, Commission Chairman James Torres said, is part of a long-term effort to provide a wide range of economic opportunities, increase the tax base and improve the aesthetic appeal of sections of the corridor that have become “something of an eyesore” in an otherwise beautiful town.
Torres, Commission Vice President Douglas Brockway and Commissioner Ralph M. Abruzzese detailed the commission’s work in developing a long-term vision to help incorporate the town’s comprehensive plan during a presentation before the Westerly Town Council Monday evening. The group said that the commission, a council-appointed advisory group of seven members and an alternate, is ready to begin looking at the logistics of implementing some ideas in the near future after working tirelessly to develop a road map over the past year.
“We have no authority, but we do have the ability to drive and steer activities, provided the council is in agreement,” Torres said.
Torres and Brockway each said that the EDC is focused on four core areas: orderly development and growth in the community, creating jobs in town, supporting the businesses who are here to establish long-term roots and implementing the recently approved Comprehensive Plan.
In order to keep in line with the Comprehensive Plan, Torres noted that the town would also need to consider addressing resiliency issues, including investing in solutions to combat problems such as flooding and sea-level rise in the community. Resiliency efforts would also fall in line with a desire expressed by town officials to make downtown “more green and less concrete,” he said.
In seeking orderly growth, Brockway said the commission had spent time analyzing what has worked from a planning perspective. He said there has been success in ideas such as investing in mixed-use projects downtown, while in other segments of the community, commercial properties are struggling to attract and keep tenants and potentially valuable locations are just flat-out underperforming.
In supporting local businesses and their needs, Brockway said officials should also focus on bringing a national, brand-name hotel to town.
“If we are going to do something, the requests from the business people we spoke with is to make sure there is a business-oriented hotel in town. At the end of the day, that is something that would make those coming on business spend their money here, rather than in Mystic.”
It was a request shared by Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr., who said those coming to Westerly on business are often staying across state lines at hotels in Pawcatuck and Mystic. He said that, as a result, both the town and state are losing hotel and meal tax revenues, and he would consider attracting a hotel a priority goal.
“It is astounding to me that we cannot get a national hotel in Westerly,” Cooke said. “Don’t get me wrong, we have great hotels and we have the premiere ones like the Ocean House, but the bottom line is when you Google 'hotel,' the LaQuinta in Pawcatuck is what is getting all the attention.”
“If there is one item I want this year, it’d be to find us that hotel for Westerly,” he said.
In the coming year, Torres said the commission is prepared to focus on continuing to build toward its four core goals, as well as working with Stonington Economic Development Commission members and officials to share ideas and tools to help each side of the river redevelop in an appealing, coherent manner.
The communication and collaboration will also go a long way in sharing best practices that will be crucial in regional development moving forward, he said.
Council President Sharon E. Ahern asked that the commission also keep a close eye on the redevelopment of the Campbell Grain property on the Pawcatuck side of the river and the impact it could have on downtown Westerly, for better or worse.
“With the number of units going in, there has been talk of maybe creating a new road or making other changes. Broad Street is already a traffic challenge as is, going over the bridge,” she said.
Torres said other efforts in the coming year will include monitoring availability and promoting effective use of grant money, cosponsoring job fairs to connect employers with local workers, and working to promote volunteerism and employ anyone in the community who would like to help to take part in a number of roles that can aid the commission.
“We feel that we have made good progress on our four charter goals. We still have a long way to go, but we are gaining momentum,” he said. “Anyone who wants to participate, we encourage you to feel free to reach out. There is still a lot to do to prepare and a lot we want to do beyond that. There is a job for anyone.”
