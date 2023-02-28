WESTERLY — Town councilors agreed Monday on the need for more affordable housing in Westerly, expressing a desire to keep control of the process at the local level and avoid heavy-handed state mandates.
But they parted ways over one member’s move to oppose a state legislative group’s list of recommended reforms — at least before seeing proposed legislation that’s likely to come this session.
Council member Dylan LaPietra’s draft resolution was a repudiation of a list produced by the General Assembly’s Land Use Commission Housing Working Group on Nov. 10 of last year.
The group’s stated goal is to “propose changes to enabling legislation that address the shortage of housing units statewide, create more tools to enable housing development” and “improve existing processes of development review.”
LaPietra’s argument: if enacted, the recommendations would take away local control of where, when and how affordable housing is developed.
“Do we want our state agencies deciding our zoning for us,” LaPietra asked. “Before the train gets rolling down the tracks, why don’t we let our position be known?
Saying he wouldn’t vote on LaPietra’s measure Monday, Council President Edward Morrone drew a contrast between the Housing Working Group’s circulating list and proposed legislation to reform the state’s Access to Public Records Act. The latter has been introduced in the General Assembly, Morrone said.
“This legislation, in fact, has not. There’s nothing preventing us from commenting on the legislation as it’s presented when it’s introduced at that time,” he said.
“We have the chance to nip bad legislation in the bud,” LaPietra said. “Or, Ed, you could go down as the Town Council president who gave up home rule.”
Morrone said he would not support the resolution or comment more without seeing proposed legislation, which he believes is coming.
“Absolutely. I think this is a hot-button issue, the state as a whole is grappling with the issue,” he said. “It has to be addressed this session.”
Earlier in the night State Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy (D-Dist. 38, Hopkinton, Westerly) said no affordable housing legislation has come to the floor or been introduced to date.
Kennedy said people have “surmised” what’s going to be in the legislation based on the work of the housing group and others.
“But make no mistake, we have had this crisis now for decades,” he said. “Affordable housing is not being created at a high enough level in order to address the housing crisis. Our goal is to ensure towns maintain as much of the jurisdiction over affordable housing as possible.”
Once a community reaches the mark of having 10 percent of its housing stock as affordable, “then the community is actually in control of what goes on from that point forward.”
Some towns have “fallen back,” he said, in trying to reach the goal because their affordable units have reverted to market-rate housing.
“It’s like one step forward, two steps back,” he said.
Kennedy met the council with Reps. Samuel Azzinaro (D-Dist. 37, Westerly) and Tina Spears (D-Dist. 36, Charlestown, South Kingstown, New Shoreham, Westerly) and State Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Dist. 38, Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown) to discuss local issues.
Spears has advised leaders in Charlestown to communicate concerns, modifications or “proactive solutions” to the legislators.
“That’s most helpful for us to get it inserted or negotiated into a position that’s most helpful to the towns,” she said.
Gu said a lack of progress statewide is partly what’s pushing action on affordable housing.
“That is somewhat on the towns, but also a larger problem here is not having a nonprofit developer or community development corporation for the resources to build these projects that are needed,” she said. New state Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor seems willing to work with towns to provide assistance, she said.
“Just showing you’re willing to come to the table means you will be part of the discussion,” Gu added.
With the meeting passing the four-hour mark, a testy exchange between Morrone and LaPietra ensued after the council deadlocked on moving his resolution to its March 6 meeting for a vote.
“Are you proud of yourself?” LaPietra said to Morrone.
“You can leave now if you're that dissatisfied with the way I run this meeting,” Morrone replied.
LaPietra stayed, but other council members were divided as well.
“I would support sending something, I’m not sure right now, but I think (legislators) got the message tonight,” Councilor William Aiello said. “We don’t want the state mandating us.”
Aiello said the town is watching the legislature and wants to be included “before that train gets too far down the tracks, because it’s not cookie-cutter style. What’s good for one community might not be good for another.”
Vice President Kevin Lowther II said the town and other communities had “not moved the needle at all” on affordable housing in 30 years.
“It’s one of the reasons the state is trying to lay out all possible actions on the table and not overlook anything,” he said. He acknowledged the state would come up with “bad ideas and suggestions,” but that the town needs to be involved in decisions affecting it.
Lowther said he wants to see how the housing group refines its ideas to support Westerly.
“It’s on us to come up with some of our own ideas so we can be part of the process and they can take us seriously,” he said. Communities that issue blanket rejections of proposals run the risk of not having a role in the policy-making, he said.
“We want to be part of the process,” he added.
Councilor Joy Cordio agreed with LaPietra about not letting the state “dictate where our housing’s going to be,” she said.
She suggested sending a letter to legislators emphasizing the town’s home rule status and being proactive about what Westerly wants for an affordable housing program.
Morrone said the town is already being proactive by establishing its own Ad-Hoc Affordable Housing Study Committee.
Cordio said some of the state housing group’s recommendations come across like punishments for not meeting affordable housing goals.
“They go so far, potentially, to change our school funding,” she said. “You’re going to threaten what you give our students? This isn’t happening, but there’s a potential.”
Councilor Mary Scialabba took a more cautious approach.
“We don’t have anything in place yet,” she said. “When we do, let’s discuss, question, make a resolution or whatever we have to do.”
