WESTERLY — Voters in the town will be asked to approve borrowing up to $2 million for school capital projects at a March 2 referendum. Officials say the initiative would have little to no effect on the tax rate, as savings realized as a result of refinancing other debt would essentially cancel the cost of the new proposed projects.
The Town Council voted 6-1 Wednesday to include the proposed bond issuance on the March 2 ballot, which will also include several proposed statewide initiatives totaling $400 million for projects ranging from higher education, state beaches, recreational facilities, transportation and early childhood care to industrial infrastructure.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney proposed refinancing of bonds issued in 2011 for construction of Westerly Middle School, noting favorable interest rates. He also proposed using the projected savings to borrow funds to pay for work on the school department's capital project list. Town officials initiated a similar refinance effort in 2014 on borrowing for work at Westerly High School and spending for town beaches and saved taxpayers about $1 million.
In addition to the savings realized by the refinancing effort, officials expect the school capital projects will qualify for 35% reimbursement from the state Department of Education.
Town Council President Sharon Ahern and the majority of other councilors said Rooney's idea makes sense for residents.
"I'm not conflating this with any prior school bond or any potential funding or not funding the [annual] budget. This is an incredible opportunity we have," Ahern said.
Councilor Philip Overton, who works as a financial adviser, agreed with Ahern. "This makes perfect sense ... I'd like to thank the town manager and the finance director for coming up with the idea. We will be getting more bang for our buck," Overton said.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. voted against putting the proposed bond on the ballot.
"I find the procedure and the process of this disingenuous and hypocritical. We are all of a sudden concerned about 35% reimbursement when many people [in this meeting] were not concerned about 35% on $70 million and were against that," Cooke said, referring to the $71.4 million school building project that voters rejected in 2019. The 2019 project qualified for at least 35% to 50% reimbursement.
Cooke also said he was concerned that officials would forgo an annual capital project allotment to the School Committee if voters approved the proposed bond.
"That's not how we are going to catch up," Cooke said.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno pushed back on Cooke's comments, saying voters did not support the 2019 project because of its overall cost.
"If this is the cheapest way for us to get some of the work done, then I don't see a negative to it ... the last bond wasn't about the 35% ... it came down to the dollar amount — people didn't wrap their minds around it and we couldn't wrap our minds around it," Giorno said.
Councilor Karen Cioffi said she wished the financial impact statement developed for the new bond initiative more clearly explained how the savings from the refinance would offset the cost of the new borrowing. Rooney said he would work closely with the Town Council, his staff, and school officials to develop a sound explanation in a voters' guide that will be published prior to the March 2 referendum.
John Pagano, the school district's facilities manager, has proposed a project list that includes roofing work at Dunn's Corners Elementary and Springbrook Elementary schools; heating, ventilation and air conditioning work at Dunn's Corners Elementary School and Westerly High School, and plumbing work at Westerly High School.
Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, School Committee chairwoman, called the plan "a good business decision." Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau also offered positive remarks.
The Town Council had previously considered asking voters on March 2 to also approve borrowing for upgrades to the municipal sewer plant and for road projects, but decided to hold off until those projects could be studied in more detail.
