WESTERLY — Members of the Town Council say several proposed gun control bills before the state General Assembly amount to attacks on the Second Amendment.
One of the bills seeks to prohibit possession of firearms on school grounds except for police officers, retired law enforcement officers, people under contract to provide security services and unloaded firearms in locked containers in cars. Other bills would place a ban on magazines holding 10 or more rounds, ban the sale or possession of assault rifles and require firearms to be stored in locked containers.
In all, the council on Monday took a stand on seven bills. Another of the bills would repeal the authority of local authorities to issue concealed-carry permits and repeal provisions allowing minors to carry firearms, as well as require national background checks for permits. Retired police officers who can currently obtain firearms permits from the state Attorney General's Office would be required to go through the regular permit process required of other state residents if another of the bills is adopted as state law.
One of the bills seeks to prohibit the transfer of firearms to people who are legally prohibited from possessing firearms.
At least six members of the seven-member council voted to approve a local resolution declaring that several of the bills "potentially abridge our Second Amendment rights. We find and declare that these gun-restriction bills, if enacted by the state General Assembly, infringe upon the rights of the people of the town of Westerly and the people of the state to keep and bear arms. We are collectively opposed to the infringement of these rights established by our Founding Fathers."
The resolution, which was to be sent to all municipalities in the state, to members of the town's legislative delegation and to the governor, also states the council will not appropriate funds for construction of space to store "weapons seized" in connection with the bills if they are adopted as law.
Councilor Philip Overton read from a recent letter to the editor he had previously submitted to The Sun.
"I have been contacted by many Westerly citizens who want the Westerly Town Council to help defend their second amendment rights. For unfortunately, politicians in Providence have been trying to undermine our law-abiding citizens' Second Amendment rights for decades by trying to tax, ban, and regulate the second amendment rights of our citizens right out of Rhode Island," Overton said.
Overton, who did not address the details of any of the bills, also called on the council to, in the future, declare the town a so-called "Second Amendment Sanctuary City." The term refers to municipalities that adopt resolutions or ordinances that attempt to impede the enforcement of gun-control measures.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno, who works as a private detective, disclosed that she has a concealed-carry permit.
"I don't want any changes to our Second Amendment rights. It's something we have to fight to keep," Giorno said.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel said the bills "go the extreme."
Councilor Brian McCuin did not participate in the council's vote. When asked his position by Council President Sharon Ahern, McCuin said that he was not opposed but had hoped the council would vote on each of the proposed bills rather than taking a single vote on all of them.
McCuin, prior to the council's vote, described some of the bills, as "common sense" legislation.
Ahern said she "understood" McCuin's points but said she would vote in favor of the resolution because the bills seek to usurp "local control."
According to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit group that catalogs gun violence in the U.S., 104 mass shootings have occurred in 29 states plus Washington, D.C., in 2021 so far. Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot or killed in a single incident, not including the shooter.
