WESTERLY — A proposal to have a police officer provide extra security during Town Council meetings appears scuttled after members split on the idea.
Town Council President Sharon Ahern raised the idea, saying a police officer could attend the meetings along with the town sergeant, who has attended meetings for years as outlined in the Town Charter. The current town sergeant is armed with a firearm, as was his predecessor.
"I'm concerned if you get someone who is an active shooter and they come in here, you would have a trained professional who can react in real time. It's not something that hasn’t happened around the country," Ahern said during a council meeting on Monday.
Chief of Police Shawn Lacey estimated it would cost about $10,000 per year to provide an officer to attend council meetings. Depending on staffing levels, Lacey said, the department would either assign an officer who was already scheduled to be on duty or offer overtime to bring an officer onto a given shift when a meeting is scheduled.
Lacey said he had been contacted by both Ahern and School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy about the possibility of providing an officer to provide security at council and School Committee meetings. A member of the Westerly Police Reserves provides security at School Committee meetings.
The department is currently seeking accreditation from the Rhode Island Police Accreditation Commission and will be required to develop a policy for meeting security as part of the process, Lacey said.
"Given the current trends and times we are in, I agree ... it would not be a bad thing to have an officer attend for security reasons," Lacey said.
The department has increased the level of security provided for Municipal Court when it is in session at Town Hall, Lacey said.
In the end, the council, which did not vote on the issue, was split 3-3 on the question. Councilor Brian McCuin was absent.
Councilor Karen Cioffi said she supported Ahern's idea.
"Given the way the country is right now, and Westerly is not an exception from the way things are out there, you have to be real. I don't want to be penny-wise and dollar-foolish. You have to say, 'Yeah my life is worth a lot more than that,'" Cioffi said.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno said that while she feels secure at all times, she would support having a police officer attend council meetings because some councilors said they would feel safer if extra steps are taken.
Councilor Philip Overton, who has served on the council for close to five years, said he would prefer having a police officer attend meetings when the council is taking up "highly charged" issues, an approach that has been used on occasion in the past.
After 16 years on the council, Councilor Christopher Duhamel said, "I never felt a safety threat, and we've had some contentious meetings." Duhamel also noted that the council can summon police using a call button on the console at the dais where councilors sit. Lacey said officers can respond to Town Hall within 2½ minutes of being called.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr., who has been on the council for 12 years, agreed with Duhamel.
"After all these years I don't feel any additional security is needed," Cooke said.
Council members said they supported Ahern's second proposal — to arrange for a police officer to attend council meetings that are anticipated to be "highly charged."
