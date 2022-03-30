WESTERLY — Citing cost concerns as well as negative feedback from residents, the Town Council has scrapped plans for a referendum in May and instead will send proposed amendments to the Town Charter along for consideration by voters during the general election in November.
The council had previously announced a referendum would occur on May 3. Officials took various steps in preparation for the May 3 date, including running an advertisement in The Sun announcing registration deadlines. But on Monday, one business day after sample ballots were expected to arrive to Town Hall, the council changed its collective mind. Town officials had canceled the print job for the sample ballots when they learned the referendum might be scuttled.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno said that she recently observed a change in tone from the residents she heard from. Initially, she said, residents seemed to accept the idea of a May referendum, but more recently several individuals were critical.
"One even said, 'The public perception of you guys is terrible right now,'" Giorno said.
Critics have questioned the council's motives for initially scheduling a May referendum, saying councilors were acting out of self-interest. One of the proposed charter amendments would implement new four-year terms that would be staggered for the Town Council. The charter currently calls for two-year terms that all end at the same time and councilors are limited to serving just two consecutive terms before they must at least take a break from serving on the council. Town Attorney William Conley Jr. had informed the council that current members who are serving their second consecutive two-year terms could run in November if voters approved the charter amendment in May. Giorno said she disagreed with some of the criticism.
"It has been very enlightening to me, the idea that we are not being transparent. To me that is beyond ridiculous. Of the councils I've seen and been on this council has been nothing but transparent," Giorno said.
Some members of the council had previously announced that they would not seek reelection even if voters approved the proposed term-length charter revision. Other members have not announced their intentions or have said they were unsure.
The council was also criticized for another proposed charter amendment, one that would do away with a provision that requires former council members to wait at least one year before going to work for the town.
Some members of the council, including Giorno, said they were put off by the cost of the proposed referendum. The council had been working on a premise that the referendum would cost about $8,000 for costs such as advertising and paying poll workers, but Town Clerk Donna Giordano informed the council on Monday that the cost would be closer to $14,000. She said a big factor in the cost difference was due to a decision by state officials to require the town to "open all of the precincts" for the May referendum. Giordano said the decision meant the town had to hire the same number of poll workers as it would if multiple polling locations were used rather than the two that town officials had planned to use.
Council President Sharon Ahern, who had previously pushed for having the referendum in May, said the cost increase was a factor worth considering, especially since the council is about to start reviewing Town Manager Shawn Lacey's proposed budget for 2022-23. She noted that the town traditionally supports local social service agencies that often operate on very tight budgets.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel, who had previously announced support for the term-length and staggered-terms amendment, said many residents were questioning whether many voters would turnout for a May referendum as opposed to the traditional election time in November. Poor turnout could affect the results, he said.
"I want four-year terms, but if there's no turnout we could get stuck with what we have," Duhamel said.
Longer and staggered terms will produce better governance, Duhamel said. Under the current format, six of the seven current Town Council members would be prohibited from running this year because they are all serving their second consecutive term.
"A lack of continuity isn't good for supporting staff or for the goals of the public," Duhamel said.
Councilor Karen Cioffi described a different experience interacting with constituents. She said those she spoke with favored conducting a referendum in May.
Cioffi stressed the need to have clearly worded questions on the ballot. Many residents and town officials believe residents did not fully understand what they were being asked to vote on when they approved charter amendments that led to the imposition of the current council term limits.
Councilor Philip Overton, the single member of the council who can run again this year, said he was worried about the potential lack of continuity on the council, but said the approach reflected the will of the town's voters. Additionally, Overton said, former council members are expected to run. Overton, who is chairman of the town's Republican Town Committee, said it appears the party may have a slate of five candidates running for positions on the council.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr., who initially supported having a referendum in May but then changed his mind after listening to the public criticism, said residents should have known for several years that a time would come when most of the council would turn over. Like Overton, Cooke said former members of the council are likely to run and that Lacey, a lifelong resident and long-term employee of the town, could provide continuity.
