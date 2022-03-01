WESTERLY — The Town Council will wait about a month before deciding whether or not the town should try to take ownership of the former Potter Hill Mill property or stand aside and allow the tract to be marketed for sale.
On Monday, the council considered voting on whether to direct John Dorsey, the court-appointed special master in the Potter Hill Mill property receivership case, to ask a Superior Court judge to allow transfer of the property to the town. The council successfully petitioned the court into receivership after its owner, Edward Carapezza's Renewable Resources Inc., struggled to pay property taxes and took minimal action to maintain the mill buildings, which are deteriorating and falling into the Pawcatuck River.
Rather than vote on seeking ownership of the 4.5-acre property, the council voted 5-1 to wait until April to decide. Councilor President Sharon Ahern cast the opposition vote, saying she did not believe it was necessary to wait. Councilors Caswell Cooke Jr., Karen Cioffi, Christopher Duhamel, Suzanne Giorno and Philip Overton voted in favor of waiting.
The discussion leading up to the vote touched on several issues, including whether the town should take on the liability that would come from owning the mill buildings, which the town has been trying to tear down for decades, as well as liability from ownership of the mill's dam across the Pawcatuck River and the extent of an environmental remediation that will be necessary to rid the property of contaminants left in the soil from the former industrial use of the land.
The council previously voted to earmark $400,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the town is in line to receive for demolition of the mill buildings. Dorsey said the figure was based on an estimate of the cost to raze the buildings as well as a contingency to cover cost overruns, but he stressed that addressing the raceways that run under the buildings carrying water that was used to power the mill equipment is "not budgeted."
The cost of an environmental remediation has not been established, Dorsey said, and would depend on how the town plans to use the property. A previous preliminary environmental assessment of the property identified contaminants, but not the type of chemicals and byproducts that are found at the sites of more modern facilities, according to Dorsey.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel, a civil engineer, pushed for additional information on the cost of remediation and liability associated with the dam. He noted that the state court system had previously upheld the town's right to demolish the mill buildings.
"Given the court order of a decade ago to remove the buildings, why can't the council just do that and deal with ownership of the land and the dam at another time?" Duhamel asked.
Dorsey acknowledged the town has the authority to tear the mill buildings down, but said ownership of the property would give the town control over future use of the property. Duhamel and Cooke questioned whether Dorsey would be able to effectuate a sale of the property, but Dorsey said he was confident he could find a buyer for residential or other use of the property.
Cooke and Cioffi pushed for the town to take ownership of both the mill buildings and the dam.
"I want the buildings down and I want ownership of the dam, because I'm afraid if we don't, someone else will come in a ruin the lives of many people," Cioffi said.
Cioffi was referring to the prospect of completely removing the dam, which riverside property owners near the dam have said would hurt the value of their property by causing the river's water level to drop and potentially hurt drinking water wells in the area. Complete removal of the dam emerged as the top recommendation of an environmental engineering firm that studied the dam as part of a grant aimed at improving fish passage, improving flood risks, and restoring the river to its natural state. The council recently voted to discontinue participating in the grant program.
Overton said he regretted not pushing for a compromise between compete removal of the dam and a more nuanced approach that would see the dam remain but fish passage improved.
By taking ownership of the property, Dorsey said, the town might be able to invite the agencies that were funding the grant program back to continue discussions.
Ahern said a state classification of the dam indicates the dam is not an imminent danger and that "even if it fails there is extremely low to no risk down river."
Town Manager Shawn Lacey said he believed a compromise on the dam could be found. He called the possibility of the town owning the riverfront property "a tremendous opportunity" and noted that the town assumes liability for potential claims associated with its ownership of two municipal beaches.
Jean Gagnier, a former member of the Town Council, urged the council to move cautiously and not expose residents to excessive risk.
