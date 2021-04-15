WESTERLY — School officials are working to make the district the first in the state to use electric buses rather than ones that use diesel fuel or gasoline.
Susan Guarino, the district's transportation director, and Rudi Hauser Jr., the district's transportation safety coordinator, discussed the plans with the School Committee during its meeting Wednesday. The conversion will help the environment by reducing the use of fossil fuels and improve students' health by eliminating exhaust fumes, the officials said.
Electric school buses, Hauser said, currently cost about four times as much as traditional ones, but officials are hopeful the district can partner with state and federal organizations and pursue grants to alleviate the high costs. Additionally, Hauser said, National Grid, the electric provider in the state, is committed to providing assistance for infrastructure.
Electric buses, Hauser said, could be introduced into the district's transportation fleet as part of the district's current vehicle replacement program. He estimated three electric buses could be moved into the fleet during the 2023-24 school year. Over time, the cost of electric buses is expected to decrease, Hauser said, adding that funding for electric buses in Rhode Island is expected to be available by next year.
According to documents provided to the School Committee by Guarino and Hauser, 40% of greenhouse emissions in the Northeast are from transportation sources; and electric power generates three times fewer emissions than diesel. The Harvard School of Health, according to the documents, has estimated that the use of electric-powered vehicles could reduce childhood asthma cases. Electric buses are also expected to require less maintenance than ones powered by diesel fuel or gasoline.
School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy called Guarino and Hauser's work "proactive."
"It's exciting you are looking into this," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
Committee member Marianne Nardone asked whether other districts in Rhode Island are using electric buses. "Not yet, we want to be first," Hauser said.
Electric buses will soon be in use in Beverly, Mass., and are in use in parts of New Hampshire, Vermont, Texas and California, Hauser said. Martha's Vineyard has also committed to the use of electric school buses, according to Hauser.
"This is a unique opportunity for Westerly Public Schools to represent Rhode Island, and this school district, as one of the first to reaffirm our commitment to reducing emissions and to improve our environment for the health of our students and our community," Guarino wrote in a letter to the School Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.