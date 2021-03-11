WESTERLY — Members of the Town Council are considering capping the cost of a potential school building project at no more than $50 million, regardless of state reimbursement rates that start at 35 percent.
School officials have been working on developing a new project proposal since voters turned down a $71.4 million plan in November 2019. Voters also rejected a $38.5 million plan in 2016. The 2019 project was designed to meet state standards that, if reached, would have resulted in a reimbursement rate of about 50%. But because anything over the 35% base reimbursement rate would not have been approved until after the project was substantially complete, local officials were only able to promise the base rate to voters.
During a Town Council meeting on Monday, some council members said voters looked past the reimbursement rate and focused instead on what one member called the "sticker shock" figure. "The actual price tag, the sticker shock, is what people vote on, not the reimbursement, so we've got to be sure the number we put out is realistic," said Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr.
Cooke went on to say he would not vote in favor of a project that exceeds $50 million. The council's discussion followed a presentation by the town's finance adviser a week earlier. Steve Maceroni of PFM Financial Advisors LLC, used $50 million in a model that he used to analyze the town's borrowing capacity and how to maintain its current bond rating. Along with the potential school project, Maceroni also included a $12 to $15 million sewer plant repair project and an $11 million road bond in his calculation. Maceroni said the town could likely borrow for each of the projects without harming the current strong bond rating as long as payments on a school bond did not start until at least 2026, when some current debt is scheduled to be paid off.
Councilor Philip Overton, a financial adviser by trade, agreed on the $50 million cap, saying it would give the town access to additional borrowing for emergencies.
"In the event the town has a serious bond need, we will have a reserve we can fall back on," Overton said.
Council President Sharon Ahern said, "We are looking at $50 million or under ... that is perhaps the top of the line." Councilor Suzanne Giorno said she doubted voters would approve borrowing more than $50 million, and Councilor Karen Cioffi said she favored borrowing no more than $45 million.
The council is expected to take a vote on a recommended borrowing amount in the near future.
Justin Hopkins, chairman of the School Committee's School Building Subcommittee, gave the council an overview presentation of the committee's work since the 2019 project failed. The subcommittee is about to start evaluating 16 proposed projects with an eye toward developing a "short list" it will recommend to the School Committee. As part of the review process, Hopkins said, the subcommittee will seek input from residents — an exercise he said has been difficult during the pandemic when the subcommittee has met electronically.
"The wider community deserves to be a part of this conversation prior to the selection of a preferred option," Hopkins said.
The projects that the subcommittee will evaluate include a $56.8 million "maintenance in place" plan that would only address deficiencies in all district schools identified in the 2017 Jacobs Report and a $78.2 million plan that mirrors the 2019 plan's call for renovations at both the Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools, and replacing the current State Street School with a new building at the same site for grades 3-5, as well as other districtwide improvements.
"One of the first things we need to ask ourselves as a community is, 'Is this a 5-year, a 10-year or a generational plan, meaning 20 to 30 years," Hopkins said.
The 2019 plan, officials said, was a generational plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.