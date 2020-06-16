WESTERLY — One stone short of a full sculpture for about 10 years, "Misquamicut", the 9 1/2-foot-tall statue adjacent to the Westerly Train Station, will soon be repaired.
After a somewhat spirited discussion on the difference between art and what Councilor Brian McCuin called "three rocks," the Town Council voted 5-2 to authorize Town Manager J. Mark Rooney to spend no more than $9,800 to repair the statue, which was originally dedicated in 2004. The council had previously approved funding for the repair in the 2020-21 municipal budget as part of Rooney's contingency budget. Buzzi Memorials of Stonington was the only contractor to submit a bid for the work following a recent request for proposals issued by the town.
Councilor William Aiello voted against the expenditure during the council's June 8 meeting, saying the statue should not be a priority while the town continues to reel from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effect on municipal finances. He also recommended holding off until a master plan for downtown improvements is completed.
"This ought to wait a while and give us a chance to see how the budget revenue proceeds ... programs aren't getting done and we're scraping the barrel to get roads and other infrastructure projects done," Aiello said.
McCuin agreed.
"We don't have that kind of money to blow," he said.
Councilor Sharon Ahern pushed for approval of the funds to fix the statue.
"We're trying to promote people coming to our town through the train station. It's a hub of Westerly," Ahern said.
The Public Works Department has been storing the missing stone since it was found on the ground along with a bronze fish that broke off of the statue in the park at the corner of Railroad Avenue and Canal Street. The fish on the statue reflect the fish in the town symbol.
Kam Ghaffari Studio, the East Lyme artist who was originally commissioned to create the sculpture, submitted a proposal to repair the statue and install new lighting for $17,700 in January. Officials agreed at that time to seek lower-cost alternatives.
The original development of the sculpture was the vision of the Westerly-Pawcatuck Joint Development Task Force. Ahern served as executive director of the task force. The sculpture occupies a prominent spot in the town's arts and entertainment district, a designation established in state law as an economic development tool to encourage artists to live and work in the downtown area.
The sculpture was originally paid for with a $25,000 donation from the state Department of Transportation, a $12,500 donation from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, and a $12,500 matching grant from the task force.
