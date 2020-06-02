WESTERLY — Projects to improve pedestrian access on two streets in the center of the town and others that would bolster the efforts of non-profit organizations and the Westerly Education Center are proposed for the town's annual application for federal Community Development Block Grants funds.
The projects, which have a total value of $618,144, will be the subject of a public hearing to be scheduled for June 22.
The Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to move the proposed projects to the public hearing. The projects were developed and prioritized by a Town Council subcommittee consisting of Councilors Sharon Ahern, William Aiello and Caswell Cooke Jr., who all worked with Principal Planner Benjamin Delaney and the municipal Department of Development Services.
The project list includes $317,189 to improve a 2,000-linear-foot section of sidewalk on Cross Street between Granite Street and Midland Avenue. The project would install a new sidewalk in areas where there is none and replace a curb with an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp in front of Babcock Village, an affordable-housing complex.
Also planned, for $161,272, is a new 300-foot-long sidewalk on Park Avenue between Top and Tower streets. The proposed sidewalk would connect to existing ones. A new ADA-compliant ramp would be installed at the intersection of Park and Bellevue avenues.
The proposed application for CDBG funds includes $35,000 for an employee readiness program that the Westerly Area Rest Meals Center offers its clients. The program will provide job training, including an option for culinary and food-service industries, for people who are homeless or at risk for homelessness. More than 300 clients received assistance from the program in the current fiscal year.
The Westerly Education Center is seeking $35,000 to support no-cost job training and readiness programs that include lessons in resume writing and interview preparation offered by the Community College of Rhode Island. The funds would be distributed as scholarships to income-eligible individuals. The programs also include manufacturing and boatyard apprenticeships and introduction and intermediate levels courses in Microsoft Word and Excel.
Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island is in line to receive $20,000 for the lunches it delivers and socialization and safety checks the service performs. The funds would allow the organization to add an estimated 10 clients.
Looking Upwards Inc., a Rhode Island-based agency that provides services for children and adults with disabilities, is seeking $19,000 to install an emergency generator at a residence it maintains in Westerly. Many of the residents have complex medical issues that affect their mobility.
All CDBG-eligible programs must benefit low- and moderate-income populations, eliminate slums and blight, or meet other community development needs having a particular urgency.
Aiello thanked Delaney and other town staff for "phenomenal" work on the proposed application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.