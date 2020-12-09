WESTERLY — The Town Council is moving closer to implementing new restrictions on public comment during its meetings.
On Monday, the council voted 6-1 to move proposed changes to the rules of procedure it uses to run its meetings forward for consideration and a vote at a future meeting. Among the proposed changes are limitations on public comments during the council's workshop meetings and during public hearings it conducts.
The council generally reviews the rules of procedure at the start of new two-year terms. In this case, newly appointed Council President Sharon Ahern reviewed the rules and distributed the proposed changes, which the council reviewed on Monday.
Under the proposed rule changes, public comments made during the council's workshop meetings would be limited to agenda items. Ahern said the proposal was based on input from the law office of Attorney William J. Conley Jr., which serves as town attorney. Councilor Philip Overton said the change would "disenfranchise" citizens by limiting their ability to address the council. Ahern disagreed.
"We're certainly not looking to disenfranchise, we're looking to redirect so that [comments] are appropriate now with the Open Meetings Act," Ahern said.
The state Open Meetings Act is the law that establishes how public bodies such as town councils conduct business. The law is intended to protect the rights of citizens to see and hear how officials carry out governmental affairs.
Ahern asked Dylan Conley, a lawyer who works in the Office of William Conley Jr., to explain the law firm's concern. Dylan Conley, who is William Conley's son, mostly focused on what he said was a need for councilors to refrain from responding to comments on non-agenda items. All council agendas currently include an item called "councilors response" as part of the citizens' comment portion of council meetings.
Dylan Conley said allowing non-agenda items to be discussed during workshop meetings presents a problem because members of the public could not anticipate the issues would be discussed since they are not listed on the agenda. He also said workshop meetings are intended to allow the council to focus on specific issues.
Overton pushed back on Conley's interpretation.
"The citizens at the podium, as far as I'm concerned, can talk about anything that they want to talk about. If it's not on the agenda then a councilor cannot respond to it. So I disagree with what you are saying — the only challenge is if a councilor responds ... it is the citizens' podium as far as I'm concerned, and they should be able to go to that podium anytime that they want and bring something to the council's attention," Overton said.
Past efforts to limit comments to agenda items have led to confusion, with residents and other citizens, including some who were seasoned observers, often asking when they were allowed to address the council.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. suggested limiting comments from non-residents to five minutes. Under current council rules, all citizens may address the council for up to 10 minutes. Ahern said she was "intrigued" by Cooke's idea. During meetings on the municipal Comprehesnive Plan and other council meetings this year, the council was sometimes addressed by citizens who do not live in the town but were interested in rights-of-way-to-the-shoreline issues.
Conley said implementing a designated time limit for non-residents but giving residents more time "is frowned upon" and would likely result in complaints from civil rights watchdogs.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel said he benefited from comments made by non-residents on the rights-of-way issue. He also noted that residents of Charlestown, who needed help, often addressed the council during the Copar Quarries episode.
Duhamel also noted that other towns in the state impose more restrictive time limits on citizens' comments.
"Westerly is different and I wouldn't suggest going to that model. I think it would create discontent," Duhamel said.
Also proposed is a new rule that would require citizens who sign petitions submitted to the council to select a spokesperson. A related proposed rule would encourage "like-minded" citizens to select a spokesperson. Ahern said both proposals are intended to prevent repetition of the same points made by several individuals. Overton opposed requiring selection of a spokesperson.
"I will not vote for stopping anyone from going to the podium," Overton said.
Overton voted against moving the proposed rule changes forward to a future meeting. Ahern, Cooke, Duhamel and Councilors Karen Cioffi, Suzanne Giorno and Brian McCuin moved in favor of the initiative.
