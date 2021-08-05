WESTERLY — Parking along a section of Canal Street would be prohibited under an ordinance being considered by the Town Council.
During a workshop on Monday, council members unanimously agreed to move the proposed ordinance along to a regular meeting when it might schedule a public hearing. The ordinance would ban parking on the east side of Canal Street, beginning 60 feet from the corner of Industrial Drive to Pleasant Street.
Council President Sharon Ahern said she had driven through the area recently and agreed it is difficult to pass when vehicles are parked on the street. She noted that the council considered the same parking ban in 2018, but decided against it when the owners of Jeanne's Dance & Gymnastic Center at 49 Canal St. said their business relied on the parking spaces on the street.
Ahern has asked whether a drop off zone could be established to accommodate the dance center. Town J. Mark Rooney said a drop off zone on Canal Street in front of the business would be dangerous, but said such a zone could potentially be established on nearby Pleasant Street.
The council is also considering permanently adopting an increase in the penalty for parking in a tow zone from $75 to $150 in addition to the cost of having a vehicle towed and stored. The council adopted the $150 fines last summer as a temporary measure that was approved under an executive order from Rooney that allowed for quickly increasing the penalty when illegal parking increased as individuals swarmed the beaches after COVID-19 lock downs.
The $150 penalty will also be applied to motorists who violate no stopping zones such as the ones that beach goers often use. A three-hour parking limit from May 1 through Oct. 15 for 14 municipal parking spaces on Spray Rock Road is also under consideration. Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the department has received several complaints about the spaces being taken for longer stretches of time.
The council also agreed to consider an ordinance which would allow the school department to use $270,000 that had previously been earmarked for installation of new fire suppression equipment at district schools for cost overruns associated with outfitting the former police station on Union Street for use by the school district's Transition Academy.
Cindy Kirchhoff, the school district's director of finance and operations, said the district learned after requesting the funds that the system work would not be required. The systems might be upgraded in the future as part of a more wide scale renovation project, officials said.
Kirchoff also noted that the work at the new Transition Academy headquarters does not qualify for reimbursement from the state Department of Education because the building is owned and controlled by the town rather than by the school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.